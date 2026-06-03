After collecting Rs 19.45 crore during its first week, Chand Mera Dil has managed to sustain a steady performance at the box office. On Day 12, the film earned Rs 1 crore from 2,672 shows across India. While the pace has slowed compared to its opening weekend, the movie continues to attract audiences and maintain a respectable hold in theatres.

ALSO READ: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 10: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Film Crosses Rs 24 Crore in India

The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 26.30 crore, while its India gross earnings have reached Rs 31.05 crore. If the current trend continues, the romantic drama is likely to cross the Rs 30 crore net mark before completing its second week.