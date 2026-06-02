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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 11: Ananya Panday Starrer Sees Sharp 50% Drop, Crosses Rs. 25 Crore Net
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 11: After showing encouraging momentum over the weekend, Chand Mera Dil experienced a noticeable slowdown on its eleventh day in cinemas. The romantic drama witnessed a significant dip in collections
Weekday Slowdown Impacts Day 11 Earnings
Chand Mera Dil faced a sharp decline in box office collections on its eleventh day, earning an estimated Rs 90 lakh net in India. The figure represents a 50 percent drop compared to the Rs 1.80 crore collected a day earlier.
ALSO READ: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Movie Completes Week 1 With THIS Collection
The romantic drama had benefited from stronger weekend footfalls, but the usual weekday trend impacted its performance. Occupancy levels also slipped, reflecting reduced audience turnout across theatres.
Domestic and Worldwide Collections Continue to Grow
Despite the latest dip, the film's overall box office journey remains steady. Its India net collection has now climbed to Rs 25.20 crore, while the domestic gross total stands at Rs 29.79 crore.
Internationally, the film added Rs 10 lakh on Day 11, taking its overseas gross earnings to Rs 3.85 crore. With both domestic and international revenues combined, the film's worldwide collection has reached Rs 33.64 crore, maintaining a respectable run at the box office.
Strong Performances and Emotional Storyline Receive Praise
Directed as a romantic coming-of-age drama, Chand Mera Dil follows the journey of college sweethearts Chandni and Aarav as they navigate the realities of adulthood and evolving relationships.
Ananya Panday and Lakshya lead the cast, supported by Aastha Singh, Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, and Iravati Harshe Mayadev. The film has earned appreciation for its emotional depth, with Lakshya receiving praise for portraying a character's emotional transformation convincingly. Ananya has also been commended for delivering a restrained and mature performance, while the chemistry between the lead pair has emerged as one of the film's biggest strengths.
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