Chand Mera Dil faced a sharp decline in box office collections on its eleventh day, earning an estimated Rs 90 lakh net in India. The figure represents a 50 percent drop compared to the Rs 1.80 crore collected a day earlier.

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The romantic drama had benefited from stronger weekend footfalls, but the usual weekday trend impacted its performance. Occupancy levels also slipped, reflecting reduced audience turnout across theatres.