Kiara Advani shared a candid reflection on her role as Nadia in 'Toxic', stating the film taught her to be comfortable with the unfamiliar. She added that growth for her means saying yes to things that scare her, like this new character.

Actor Kiara Advani has reflected on embracing the "unfamiliar" as she gears up for the release of Geetu Mohandas' directorial 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film, offering fans a candid insight into what stepping into her character Nadia meant to her.

Kiara Advani on Personal Growth Through 'Toxic'

In a candid reflection, Kiara wrote, "Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we've never known, sometimes quite literally." She went on to describe how every new character, set and challenge pushes her to discover abilities she did not know she possessed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) Kiara described how the experience of working in 'Toxic' appears to have been as much about personal growth as it was about acting.

"Every new character, every new set, every crazy challenge teaches you something you didn't know you were capable of. This one taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar, to stay curious, to keep learning and to find joy in the adventure of it all," she added.

The actor further revealed that embracing challenges has always been central to her idea of growth. "Because growth, for me, has always been about saying yes to the things that scare you a little... and loving the journey that follows," her post read.

'Toxic' Trailer Unveils Grand, Action-Packed Story

The trailer of Yash starrer 'Toxic' was unveiled earlier this month, offering a grand, action-packed story filled with emotion. It explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

At the heart of 'Toxic' lies the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, adding an emotional core to the larger-than-life gangster world. The trailer also introduces a web of relationships and rivalries, with glimpses into the character arcs of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The ensemble makes a strong impression, with each actor bringing distinct shades and intensity to their characters.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26. (ANI)