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Akshay Kumar Turns 59: Inside His Rs 2,500 Crore Net Worth And Luxury Car Collection
Akshay Kumar turns 59 today on 9th September. From working as a waiter before entering films to becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, his journey has also built a reported Rs 2,500 crore fortune and an enviable luxury car collection
Akshay Kumar 59th Birthday
Akshay Kumar’s story is a classic example of a Bollywood career built gradually rather than overnight.
Before becoming a superstar, he worked several jobs and even worked as a waiter while he was in Bangkok. His early struggles eventually led him towards modelling and then acting.
Over the years, his enormous film output, brand endorsements and business interests have helped turn him into one of India's most commercially successful actors.
Moneycontrol reported in 2025 that his net worth had crossed Rs 2,500 crore. The report also noted that his wealth extends beyond acting, covering film production, endorsements, investments, real estate and other assets.
Forbes also documented Kumar among the world's highest-paid actors during the peak years of his career. In 2020, Forbes India reported an estimated net worth of $48.5 million at the time, while Forbes' profile described him as one of India's top-earning stars.
Akshay Kumar's Luxury Car Collection
Akshay Kumar's garage reflects his superstar status, although exact details of his current collection are not officially disclosed.
According to a Times of India report, his luxury cars have included the Mercedes-Benz GL350, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Vogue.
The actor has also been associated in media reports with a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Indian Express's Gujarati edition previously reported that Kumar owned a seventh-generation Phantom, with its reported value put at around Rs 9 crore.
His reported collection therefore includes a mix of luxury SUVs, premium sedans and chauffeur-friendly vehicles rather than being limited to sports cars.
More Than Cars: Properties, Investments And Other Assets
Akshay Kumar's wealth is not simply about movie fees and automobiles.
Media reports have linked his fortune to luxury properties in Mumbai and overseas, film production and investments. Moneycontrol's 2025 report specifically highlighted his real estate holdings, production activities, endorsements and investments as important parts of his financial portfolio.
The actor has also maintained a strong presence in the advertising world for years. His ability to remain commercially relevant across generations has helped make endorsements another important component of his earnings.
Akshay Kumar At 59: A Career That Keeps Moving
At 59, Akshay Kumar remains one of the busiest names in Hindi cinema. His career has lasted more than 30 years, and his filmography spans action blockbusters, comedies, thrillers and socially driven stories.
What makes his financial journey particularly interesting is the contrast between his modest beginnings and his present-day status. The man who once worked as a waiter eventually became a Bollywood star commanding some of the industry's biggest paycheques.
As he turns 59, the "Khiladi" tag may have begun with his action-image in the 1990s, but his decades-long ability to reinvent himself has arguably been the biggest reason for his staying power.
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