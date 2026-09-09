Akshay Kumar’s story is a classic example of a Bollywood career built gradually rather than overnight.

Before becoming a superstar, he worked several jobs and even worked as a waiter while he was in Bangkok. His early struggles eventually led him towards modelling and then acting.

Over the years, his enormous film output, brand endorsements and business interests have helped turn him into one of India's most commercially successful actors.

Moneycontrol reported in 2025 that his net worth had crossed Rs 2,500 crore. The report also noted that his wealth extends beyond acting, covering film production, endorsements, investments, real estate and other assets.

Forbes also documented Kumar among the world's highest-paid actors during the peak years of his career. In 2020, Forbes India reported an estimated net worth of $48.5 million at the time, while Forbes' profile described him as one of India's top-earning stars.