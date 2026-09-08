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Inside PHOTOS of Akshay Kumar's Juhu Home: The Sea-Facing Mumbai House With A Gandhi Connection
As Akshay Kumar turns 59 on September 9, take a look inside his stunning Juhu home. The sea-facing Mumbai duplex blends lush greenery, art and family spaces with a fascinating connection to Mahatma Gandhi
Akshay Kumar House
Akshay Kumar will celebrate his 59th birthday on September 9, 2026. Away from the glamour of Bollywood parties, the actor and his family have long been associated with a remarkably serene home in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood.
His sea-facing duplex, shared with wife Twinkle Khanna and their family, offers a very different picture of celebrity luxury: spacious, artistic and closely connected to nature.
A Home Facing The Arabian Sea
One of the biggest attractions of Akshay and Twinkle's Juhu residence is its location. The home enjoys an expansive view of the Arabian Sea, while the front garden provides an outdoor space where the family can relax and enjoy Mumbai's coastal setting.
Twinkle has previously spoken about the pleasure of living by the sea and watching sunsets from the home. The property's outdoor spaces combine greenery, seating areas and a relaxed atmosphere rather than an overly flashy celebrity aesthetic.
The Fascinating Gandhi Connection
The most intriguing detail about the property is its historical association. According to Vogue India, the plot originally belonged to Sumati Morarjee, a close friend and associate of Mahatma Gandhi.
A raised stone structure in the garden, where Gandhi reportedly sat and meditated during his visits, has been left untouched. The connection adds an unusual historical layer to what is otherwise a modern celebrity residence.
Earlier reports have also connected the wider Juhu area around the property with Gandhi's time in Bombay, describing the locality as Gandhi Gram.
Twinkle Khanna's Artistic Touch
The interiors of the home reflect Twinkle Khanna's design sensibilities. She has been closely involved in designing the residence, giving it an earthy and artistic character.
The duplex includes an expansive living room, dining area, kitchen, home theatre and Akshay's walk-in closet on the lower level, while the upper floor houses bedrooms, a pantry, Twinkle's office and a balcony.
Greenery, Art And A Relaxed Lifestyle
The house is filled with artwork, books, photographs and carefully selected curios. An indoor pond forms one of the striking features of the living room, while the garden includes lush plants, a fountain and outdoor seating.
The family's day-to-day life also seems to shape the design. A daybed overlooking the greenery and sea has reportedly been used for family games such as Ludo and Backgammon.
A Private Retreat In Juhu
Despite its luxurious setting, Akshay Kumar's home appears designed more as a private family sanctuary than a showpiece. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom provide uninterrupted views, while the sea-facing outdoor spaces bring nature into everyday life.
As the Bollywood star turns 59, his Juhu residence remains fascinating not merely because of its luxury, but because it combines celebrity glamour with art, greenery, family life and a remarkable slice of Mumbai's history.
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