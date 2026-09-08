One of the biggest attractions of Akshay and Twinkle's Juhu residence is its location. The home enjoys an expansive view of the Arabian Sea, while the front garden provides an outdoor space where the family can relax and enjoy Mumbai's coastal setting.

Twinkle has previously spoken about the pleasure of living by the sea and watching sunsets from the home. The property's outdoor spaces combine greenery, seating areas and a relaxed atmosphere rather than an overly flashy celebrity aesthetic.

The Fascinating Gandhi Connection

The most intriguing detail about the property is its historical association. According to Vogue India, the plot originally belonged to Sumati Morarjee, a close friend and associate of Mahatma Gandhi.

A raised stone structure in the garden, where Gandhi reportedly sat and meditated during his visits, has been left untouched. The connection adds an unusual historical layer to what is otherwise a modern celebrity residence.

Earlier reports have also connected the wider Juhu area around the property with Gandhi's time in Bombay, describing the locality as Gandhi Gram.