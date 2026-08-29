Ranveer Singh has added another significant milestone to his growing list of achievements, emerging as India’s No. 2 hero in the latest India Today Mood of the Nation poll. Keep scrolling to know more.

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his charming presence, starry aura, and undying love for his craft. He is the real Dhurandhar, and we are not saying it alone. Yes, you read that right. Ranveer has now added another feather to his cap as he has emerged as India's No 2 hero in the latest India Today Mood of the Nation Poll. This achievement of his places him directly behind Amitabh Bachchan, which is a significant milestone for his career.

Ranveer Singh on No.2

As per the report, the poll puts Amitabh Bachchan at No. 1 with 14.7%, followed by Ranveer Singh at 9.5%. Vijay Thalapathy stands at 8.5%, while Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan feature at 7.4% and 6.8%, respectively. The results underline the growing popularity and influence Ranveer commands among audiences across the country.

All Thanks To Dhurandhar!

He obviously has given his career's best performances in the past, but with two films - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge it has put him on the map like no other. Yes, Dhurandhar has worked its magic, and there's no denying that. His hard work has paid off, and his fans are loving that for him. The result also makes the “Asli Dhurandhar of Indian Cinema” tag more uplifting for him. Having conquered the box office and won audiences over with the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer is now making his mark in audience polls as well.

On The Work Front

Ranveer Singh's main upcoming movie is Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta.