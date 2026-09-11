Ajith Kumar Races At Silverstone, Creates Epic Crossover With Motorsport Fans
Ajith Kumar’s surprise appearance as a racer at Silverstone in England has sparked excitement among fans, creating a thrilling crossover that brings together cinema, motorsport and two major fanbases.
அஜித்துக்கு பச்சைக் கொடி காட்டப் போகும் விஜய்!
We all know Ajith Kumar loves car racing. But this time, something special is happening! Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay will flag off the Michelin Le Mans Cup. The race is on September 12 at England's famous Silverstone circuit. And guess what? Ajith Kumar is competing in the very same race. Imagine the scene: Vijay waving the green flag and Ajith speeding down the track. This is the moment fans are waiting for!
அஜித் இந்த ரேஸில் என்ன செய்கிறார்?
In this race, Ajith Kumar is driving for his team, 'Ajith RedAnt by Virage'. His teammate is Romain Vozniak from France. Ajith has competed in many international races this year, but he hasn't secured a major win in this particular series yet. He currently stands at 12th place in his category with 16 points. That's why this Silverstone race is super important for him to score a good finish.
விஜய் அங்கு ஏன் செல்கிறார்?
Chief Minister Vijay is currently in England to attract investments for Tamil Nadu. As part of his official trip, he will also attend the car race at Silverstone. Silverstone is a legendary track in the racing world, so it's a big deal for him to flag off an event that gets global attention. But for fans back home, the main highlight is something else: Ajith is competing in the same event!
அஜித்தின் அடுத்த இலக்கு என்ன தெரியுமா?
For Ajith, racing isn't just a hobby; it's a serious passion. He regularly takes part in international endurance races and wants to keep climbing higher. His big dream is to one day compete in the world-famous Le Mans race. Events like the Michelin Le Mans Cup are stepping stones for him to gain experience. A strong finish at Silverstone could be a huge confidence booster for his journey towards that dream.
விஜய் பச்சைக் கொடி... அஜித் கார்... ரசிகர்களுக்கு செம ட்ரீட்!
So, we have Vijay flagging off the race and Ajith competing in his car. With both of them at the same venue, fans are buzzing with excitement about a possible meeting. Here's another cool fact: CM Vijay had earlier announced plans to build a Motor Sports City in Tamil Nadu, a move that Ajith himself had praised. Now, in a perfect twist, Vijay will be flagging off a race with Ajith in it. All eyes are now on September 12 to see how Ajith performs at Silverstone!
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