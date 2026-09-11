So, we have Vijay flagging off the race and Ajith competing in his car. With both of them at the same venue, fans are buzzing with excitement about a possible meeting. Here's another cool fact: CM Vijay had earlier announced plans to build a Motor Sports City in Tamil Nadu, a move that Ajith himself had praised. Now, in a perfect twist, Vijay will be flagging off a race with Ajith in it. All eyes are now on September 12 to see how Ajith performs at Silverstone!