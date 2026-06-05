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Ajith Kumar Returns to Work After Mother Mohini Mani's Death, Says 'Life Must Go On'
Tamil superstar and passionate racer Ajith Kumar is preparing to return to work after the heartbreaking loss of his mother, Mohini Mani. Despite the personal tragedy, the actor says life must go on as he focuses on his commitments.
Who was Mohini Mani?
Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 30 at the age of 89 after battling health issues. Originally from a Sindhi family that migrated to India during Partition, she was remembered by loved ones for her kindness, selflessness, and calm nature.
Ajith Back in Action
Overwhelming Support
Fans immediately rallied behind Ajith, flooding social media with messages of support and comfort. Many posted emotional comments, saying things like, 'Your mother is watching over you from above,' and 'She raised you to be a strong man who moves forward even in sorrow'.
On the film front, Ajith Kumar's last movies were 'Vidaamuyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly' in 2025. He is now focusing completely on his passion for racing. Ajith's strength in carrying on with his duties, even while grieving, has deeply moved his fans.
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