Fans immediately rallied behind Ajith, flooding social media with messages of support and comfort. Many posted emotional comments, saying things like, 'Your mother is watching over you from above,' and 'She raised you to be a strong man who moves forward even in sorrow'.

On the film front, Ajith Kumar's last movies were 'Vidaamuyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly' in 2025. He is now focusing completely on his passion for racing. Ajith's strength in carrying on with his duties, even while grieving, has deeply moved his fans.