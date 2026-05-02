On his 55th birthday, actor Ajith Kumar unveiled the first glimpse of his racing documentary, 'Gladiators'. The film, directed by AL Vijay, chronicles his motorsport journey and is set for a theatrical release. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.

Ajith Kumar marks his 55th birthday with the announcement of his racing documentary Gladiators, as the first glimpse of the project was unveiled on Friday. The film, which chronicles his motorsport journey, is set for a theatrical release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar gave fans a special surprise on his birthday, May 1, with the release of the first glimpse of his upcoming racing documentary titled Gladiators. The project, which highlights his transition into motorsport, was announced by his team through a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Official Announcement

Ajith Kumar Sports Services LLC posted, "Ajith Kumar Sports Services LLC presents GLADIATORS - In Pursuit of Challenges. #Gladiators is a film on Ajith Kumar's Motorsport journey, Chasing the impossible. The race begins soon."

Ajith Kumar Sports Services LLC presents GLADIATORS – In Pursuit of Challenges #Gladiators is a film on Ajith Kumar's Motorsport journey, Chasing the impossible. The race begins soon.. Releasing soon in theatres 📽️🍿https://t.co/27pwPuCPYA Witnessed and Captured by #Vijay… — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) May 1, 2026

First Glimpse Details

While a release date has not yet been announced, the makers have confirmed that the documentary will arrive in theatres. The 50-second animated glimpse opens with a race car positioned to enter the track as Ajith Kumar walks in wearing his racing gear and holding a helmet. The visuals build up to him putting on his helmet before cutting into high-speed racing footage. The title Gladiators appears with the tagline "In pursuit of challenges," followed by stills of Ajith in full racing gear and alongside his race car.

The Creative Team

The documentary has been "witnessed and captured" by filmmaker AL Vijay, who is associated with the project as director.

Music for the documentary has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who also shared his excitement online. Posting the glimpse, he wrote, "AK racing #gladiators ... with AK racingggggg theme in my music." He further added, "Let's chase the impossible ....The race begins soon."

AK racing #gladiators … with AK racingggggg theme in my music ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z2rwKEAQ4a — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) May 1, 2026

Ajith's Continued Focus on Motorsport

Ajith Kumar, last seen in the 2025 films 'Vidaamuyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly', has increasingly focused on motorsport through his team Ajith Kumar Racing since 2024. Continuing his international racing journey, he is set to compete in the Le Mans Cup at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.