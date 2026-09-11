Fall 2: Deadpoint takes viewers back into a terrifying world of heights, survival and impossible escapes, as two climbers find themselves trapped high above the ground, fighting against fear, nature and dwindling hope.

If you enjoyed the vertigo-inducing thrills of Fall, the sequel returns with another dangerous climb, bigger twists and fresh faces. But does Fall 2: Deadpoint deliver enough suspense to justify its return?

A familiar survival setup

Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, Fall 2: Deadpoint follows Jax Hunter (Harriet Slater) and Luce (Arsema Thomas), who travel to Thailand’s Mount Kwan for a dangerous climbing adventure. What begins as a tribute to someone they have lost quickly turns into a fight for survival when they become trapped thousands of feet above the ground.

The premise once again relies on one of the simplest fears, heights. The rickety planks, steep drops and limited escape routes create several genuinely uncomfortable moments. However, the film largely repeats the formula of its predecessor instead of finding a completely fresh approach.

Performances and suspense

Harriet Slater brings vulnerability to Jax, while Arsema Thomas gives Luce an energetic presence. Their performances help keep the story moving, particularly when the characters are forced to depend on each other.

The film’s biggest strength is its ability to make viewers feel the danger of the setting. Some climbing sequences are genuinely nerve-racking, and the cinematography makes the dizzying heights work on a physical level. However, the screenplay is less convincing. Critics have pointed to repetitive thrills, thin characterisation and twists that sometimes feel forced.

Does it live up to Fall?

The biggest problem is that Fall 2: Deadpoint struggles to recreate the focused tension that made the 2022 original effective. While the new setting offers more variety, the story often becomes predictable and spends too much time on implausible character decisions.

Still, viewers who enjoy survival thrillers may find enough edge-of-the-seat moments to stay engaged. The film works best when it keeps things simple and lets the height itself become the villain.

Verdict: Fall 2: Deadpoint delivers a few solid scares and impressive high-altitude sequences, but its repetitive story and uneven writing prevent it from reaching the heights of the original.