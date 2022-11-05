Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 12 times Cheeku proved he's a doting husband to Anushka Sharma

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today, November 5. Cheeku, as he is fondly known, has repeatedly proved his mettle on the field and off the pitch, the cricketer has given major couple goals with wife, Anushka Sharma. Here are 12 photographs that prove he is a doting husband to the actress.

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Virat Kohli, who turns 34 today, has wowed cricket fans worldwide with his batting prowess, skill and passion for the sport. Cheeku, as he is fondly known, has proved his mettle on the field and charmed followers by giving major couple goals with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

    On the cricketer's birthday, here's a look at 12 photographs that prove he is a doting husband to the Bollywood actress:

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly the most adored (young generation) couple in both the cricket and Bollywood worlds.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Approachable 'King Kohli' is making everyone smile

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    The duo, affectionately known as "Virushka," has often shown that they are one of the coolest, quirkiest, and most endearing couples in the world of cricket and entertainment.

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy, where the couple had a dream wedding and several love-filled moments. Everyone vividly recalls Anushka Sharma in her pale pink lehenga and Virat Kohli in his sherwani.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    The duo frequently posts images of themselves on their Instagram accounts, giving everyone major couple goals. Virat and Anushka's captions are filled with love and will melt the hearts of their fans.

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also grab every opportunity to comment on each other's Instagram posts, and most times it's filled with several heart emoticons.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli reveals how he reacted when Australia was awarded hosting rights

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    It's interesting how they consistently post pictures of their PDA on social media and fearlessly showcase their love to the world.

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been each other’s biggest support systems in their lives as well and have ensured their fans know about it too.

    Also read: Anushka Sharma pens cute note for Virat Kohli: Cricketer scored 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    From romantic moments in the rain to a lovely sunset, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have often charmed their fans with such heart-melting moments.

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    The couple has been public about sharing a beautiful friendship; in this photograph, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying a fun-filled conversation.

    Also read: Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    When their daughter Vamika Kohli was born, their love for one another expanded exponentially. Virat and Anushka asked the media not to take images of their newborn girl and to respect their privacy, which has been upheld to this point.

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    On Instagram, Anushka and Virat continue to post images of Vamika who is facing away from the camera. This demonstrates how devoted they are to their daughter as parents, which makes us want to adore them even more.

    Also read: Love + Business: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli turn business partners; actress' latest post goes viral

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly an inspiration to several couples, and one look at this photograph shows that the Indian batting icon nothing but dotes on his adorable wife. Happy Birthday, King Kohli!

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Afghanistan: AUS gets past AFG in a thriller to stay in semis contention; netizens optimistic-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: AUS gets past AFG in a thriller to stay in semis contention; netizens optimistic

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, new zealand vs ireland: Kane Williamson 61 ensures against IRE ensures top spot for NZ, Twitter lauds-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson's 61 against IRE ensures top spot for NZ, Twitter lauds

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn-ayh

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan's all-round show against south africa keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan's all-round show against SA keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'

    Recent Stories

    Spice up your long-term relationship by including these 5 tips sur

    Spice up your long-term relationship by including these 5 tips

    Happy Birthday Virat Kohli turns 34: Mohali 2016 to Melbourne 2022 - A look at his 5 best T20I knocks-ayh

    Virat Kohli turns 34: Mohali 2016 to Melbourne 2022 - A look at his 5 best T20I knocks

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be careful Virgo, Leo - adt

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be careful Virgo, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for November 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number - adt

    Numerology Prediction for November 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Palak Muchhal-Mithun Wedding: Brother Palash shares pic from Haldi ceremony drb

    Palak Muchhal-Mithun Wedding: Brother Palash shares pic from Haldi ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon