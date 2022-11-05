Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 12 times Cheeku proved he's a doting husband to Anushka Sharma

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today, November 5. Cheeku, as he is fondly known, has repeatedly proved his mettle on the field and off the pitch, the cricketer has given major couple goals with wife, Anushka Sharma. Here are 12 photographs that prove he is a doting husband to the actress.

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat Kohli, who turns 34 today, has wowed cricket fans worldwide with his batting prowess, skill and passion for the sport. Cheeku, as he is fondly known, has proved his mettle on the field and charmed followers by giving major couple goals with his wife, Anushka Sharma. On the cricketer's birthday, here's a look at 12 photographs that prove he is a doting husband to the Bollywood actress:

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly the most adored (young generation) couple in both the cricket and Bollywood worlds. Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Approachable 'King Kohli' is making everyone smile

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

The duo, affectionately known as "Virushka," has often shown that they are one of the coolest, quirkiest, and most endearing couples in the world of cricket and entertainment.

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy, where the couple had a dream wedding and several love-filled moments. Everyone vividly recalls Anushka Sharma in her pale pink lehenga and Virat Kohli in his sherwani. Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

The duo frequently posts images of themselves on their Instagram accounts, giving everyone major couple goals. Virat and Anushka's captions are filled with love and will melt the hearts of their fans.

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also grab every opportunity to comment on each other's Instagram posts, and most times it's filled with several heart emoticons. Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli reveals how he reacted when Australia was awarded hosting rights

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

It's interesting how they consistently post pictures of their PDA on social media and fearlessly showcase their love to the world.

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been each other’s biggest support systems in their lives as well and have ensured their fans know about it too. Also read: Anushka Sharma pens cute note for Virat Kohli: Cricketer scored 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

From romantic moments in the rain to a lovely sunset, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have often charmed their fans with such heart-melting moments.

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

The couple has been public about sharing a beautiful friendship; in this photograph, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying a fun-filled conversation. Also read: Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

When their daughter Vamika Kohli was born, their love for one another expanded exponentially. Virat and Anushka asked the media not to take images of their newborn girl and to respect their privacy, which has been upheld to this point.

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram

On Instagram, Anushka and Virat continue to post images of Vamika who is facing away from the camera. This demonstrates how devoted they are to their daughter as parents, which makes us want to adore them even more. Also read: Love + Business: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli turn business partners; actress' latest post goes viral

Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma Instagram