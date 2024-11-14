IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: SKY gave me opportunity to bat at No. 3 so wanted to repay his faith, says Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma led India to an 11-run victory over South Africa in the third T20 International with a scintillating century, scoring 107 runs off just 56 balls in Centurion on Wednesday.

In a display of remarkable resilience and determination, Tilak Varma led India to an 11-run victory over South Africa in the third T20 International with a scintillating century, scoring 107 runs off just 56 balls in Centurion on Wednesday. Varma’s explosive innings, which included seven sixes and eight fours, came after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a crucial decision that would change the course of the match.

The turning point came when Yadav knocked on Varma’s hotel room door the night before the match to inform him that he would be batting at number three. Varma, who had been batting lower in the order during the first two games, was filled with gratitude. He immediately promised his skipper that he would not let him down.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Brett Lee advises out-of-form Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to hit 'reset button' (WATCH)

"It was for 'SKY', our skipper because he gave me a chance to bat at number three," Varma told reporters India's win over South Africa.

"I love batting at number three, but in last two matches, I played at number four. Last night he came to my room and said that 'You will bat No. 3' and he said it's a good opportunity. Go and express yourself. I told him, 'You have given me an opportunity, I will show you on the ground'," said the second youngest Indian centurion in T20 Internationals.

Varma’s century came off just 51 balls, with his second fifty coming in a rapid 19 balls. His partnership with fellow youngster Abhishek Sharma, who also scored a half-century, helped India reach a commanding total, despite the challenges of the match.

"The team backed us even when we flopped. They told us to play the brand of cricket Indian team is known for and the skipper and management (interim head coach VVS Laxman) said, "Bindaas khelna Agar wicket gire tab bhi (Play freely even if you lose a wicket)."

This match was especially significant for Varma, who had missed out on two international tours to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka due to back-to-back finger injuries.

"During the last IPL game, I had a finger dislocation and was ruled out for two months. Then during nets post recovery, I sustained another fracture. So I missed two back-to-back series -- Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. I was feeling bad that I missed out on two series and good opportunities. But I had to remain patient, focus on the process and keep working hard. I knew my time would come and when right time comes, I will score runs," he said.

Also read: 'Yugon ki ladai': Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli dons Australian media's front page, Jaiswal dubbed 'New King'

The young batter’s performance is a testament to his perseverance and the unwavering support of the Indian team management.

"I was waiting for this opportunity and unfortunately in the last match it didn't happen but captain and management also supported a lot, and the results I am getting now is because of their complete backing," he added.

Varma, who is also a handy off-spinner, expressed his desire to contribute as an all-rounder, highlighting the hard work he has put into his bowling.

"The ball is really coming out well and I have worked hard on my bowling. I want to contribute as an all-rounder," he said.

Latest Videos