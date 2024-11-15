Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

The Hyundai Creta's popularity has led many to seek unique alternatives. Several impressive SUVs offer a blend of style, performance, and value, including the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

If you're in the market for a mid-size SUV, the Hyundai Creta is likely one of the first names that comes to mind. However, its popularity means it's becoming a common sight on the roads. For those looking to break away from the crowd and drive something more unique, there are plenty of impressive alternatives that combine style, performance, and value for money.

From advanced features to bold designs, these SUVs offer everything you need to stand out while enjoying a premium driving experience. Here’s a look at the top contenders that can rival the Hyundai Creta in India.
 

1. Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is a formidable rival to its Hyundai cousin since it shares a basis with the Creta. It has three 1.5-liter engines, two of which are petrol-powered, and has an ex-showroom price range of Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh. With 158 horsepower and 253 Nm, the turbo-petrol engine is coupled to either a DCT with paddle shifters or a clutchless manual. The diesel motor produces 114 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, while the normally aspirated engine produces 113 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque.

2. Honda Elevate

Among the most mediocre options on this list is the Honda Elevate. It focuses on being the middle-ground in the market rather than getting the highest mileage or the most sophisticated features. Ex-showroom prices range from Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 16.43 lakh, which is neither the most nor the least costly. It is paired with either a CVT or a 6-speed manual transmission and has only one 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine choice. 119 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque are produced by this engine.

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

One of the most alluring choices for consumers looking for the best value for their money is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Its hybrid engine option makes it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles available, with prices ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh ex-showroom. A 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5L three-cylinder hybrid petrol engine with a 177.6V battery for the hybrid configuration are the two available powertrain options.

4. Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq and the Volkwagen Taigun are both priced between Rs 11.7 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. A 1.5-liter TSI engine that produces 148 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque and a 1.0-liter TSI engine that produces 113 horsepower and 178 Nm of torque are among the available engine options. Either an automatic or a six-speed manual transmission can be paired with these engines. Additionally, they have a five-star GNCAP approved safety grade.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's cousin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, has a 1.5-liter engine that produces 102 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque. It may be paired with either a six-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual gearbox. It has both strong and moderate hybrid choices, just as the Vitara. With the help of a 177.6V battery, the powerful hybrid unit can produce 113 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque. The hybrid version, however, is limited to an e-CVT transmission. Depending on the model you choose, this option will cost you between Rs 11.14 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

