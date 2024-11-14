Mohammed Shami shines in Ranji Trophy return for Bengal, raises hopes for inclusion in Indian squad

Mohammed Shami makes impressive comeback in Ranji Trophy, claiming 4 wickets for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh after a year-long hiatus due to ankle injury. His performance sparks speculation about potential inclusion in India's Test squad for Australia series.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

Indore: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made an impressive comeback to competitive cricket after a year-long hiatus, showcasing his skill and determination in the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Although Shami went wicketless on the first day, he bounced back in spectacular fashion on Day 2, claiming four crucial wickets. He bowled 19 overs, giving away 54 runs, including 4 maidens.

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia series makes you a 'better cricketer', senior Indian players tell youngsters

Bengal, who were bowled out for 228 in their first innings, gained a vital first-innings lead thanks to Shami's outstanding performance. Madhya Pradesh, who had been in a strong position at 106-1, were ultimately dismissed for just 167 by the end of Day 2. Shami played a pivotal role in the collapse, removing key batters including Madhya Pradesh's captain Shubham Sharma, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, and Kulvant Khejroliya. He took the last three wickets in the innings, securing a crucial 50-run first-innings lead for Bengal.

Shami's return follows a challenging period in which he underwent surgery for an ankle injury after the ODI World Cup held in India last October-November. Despite being expected to feature in the Test series against Australia, he struggled with ankle pain and couldn't prove his fitness.

With the Indian Test team already in Australia for their series starting on December 22 in Perth, Shami’s standout performance in the Ranji Trophy has raised speculation about his potential inclusion in the squad after the first Test. This is particularly relevant as Mohammed Siraj has been struggling for form, and Shami's experience and ability could provide a crucial boost to India's pace attack. The Indian pace contingent for the Australia tour includes Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana.

Also Read: IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: SKY gave me opportunity to bat at No. 3 so wanted to repay his faith, says Tilak Varma

