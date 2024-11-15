'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Communal tensions are escalating in Bangladesh as Islamist groups have issued a stark ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government, demanding a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Communal tensions are escalating in Bangladesh as Islamist groups have issued a stark ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government, demanding a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The group have vowed to take matters into their own hands if their demands are not met, threatening to abduct and brutally kill ISKCON devotees across the country.

Earlier on Friday, Chittagong-based Islamist outfit Hefazat-e-Islam was heard chanting violent slogans, such as “Catch one ISKCON, then slaughter,” during a rally.

ISKCON, known globally for its promotion of spiritual practices based on Hindu traditions, has been an active presence in Bangladesh, home to a significant Hindu minority.

Also read: 'ISKCON Hindus attack Muslims': Shocking claims by Bangladesh Police surfaces, sparks outrage (WATCH)

The exact translation is, "We demand that government ban's ISKCON. If ISKCON is not banned then we will start the cycle of genocide of ISKCON devotees. We will start our yagya of capturing ISKCON members & killing them brutally to ride the "pavitra" land of Bangladesh from Hindus."

A video of the provocative remarks against ISKCON Hindus have sparked outrage online.

A user wrote, "Iskon is an international body and Hindus have a right to worship there, or are they seeking to remove the basic right of Hindus."

Another user commented, "These radical islamist are so much against Hindus that they want to remove every basic right that exist in this world for Hindus."

Also read: 'Would pull off 9/11-style attack': Man, with ISIS ties, arrested for planning Houston terrorist attack: FBI

Latest Videos