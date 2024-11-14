'All on the line': ICC confirms Pakistan as host for Champions Trophy 2025 in new promo reveal (WATCH)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has all but confirmed Pakistan as the host nation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a major tournament that marks the return of the event after an eight-year gap.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has all but confirmed Pakistan as the host nation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a major tournament that marks the return of the event after an eight-year gap. A new promotional video released by the ICC has quelled speculation regarding Pakistan’s hosting rights, particularly after concerns arose when India refused to participate if the tournament were held in Pakistan.

Talks about a ‘hybrid model,’ which would allow some matches to be played outside Pakistan, were floated as a potential compromise. However, with this announcement, it appears the ICC has opted for a more straightforward approach, reinforcing Pakistan’s role as the sole host of the tournament.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia series makes you a 'better cricketer', senior Indian players tell youngsters

The ICC’s promotional campaign for the Champions Trophy 2025 comes with a vibrant new visual identity. Aimed at engaging a digital-first audience, the design features an unconventional, bold typographic logo that represents the excitement and diversity of cricket.

“The newly created visual identity is a digital-first vibrant expression, deliberately challenging the status quo, with an unconventional typographic logo which sets the tone for the look – bold and loud, confident and fun,” said the ICC in a statement.

“It has been designed to be agile, distinctive, and expressive, it’s inspired by the language of cricket; from the unique and integral words that describe the game, to the shouts when a wicket falls, to the name of each superstar that appears on the back of their kit. Both the verbal and written words are an integral part of the sport and that is celebrated through the brand," it added.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will see the world’s top eight cricketing nations—Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, and South Africa—compete for the prestigious title. The teams will be divided into two groups of four, leading into semi-finals and the grand finale.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Brett Lee advises out-of-form Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to hit 'reset button' (WATCH)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that all tournament matches will be played within Pakistan at three selected venues: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The PCB has already released the fixtures, showcasing its intent to deliver an exciting tournament fully hosted within its borders.

For Pakistan, hosting the Champions Trophy has additional significance, as the last time the tournament was held, in 2017, Pakistan emerged victorious, defeating India in the final.

