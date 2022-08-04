Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love + Business: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli turn business partners; actress' latest post goes viral

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    On her Instagram account, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared images of herself and Virat Kohli wearing matching white t-shirts and blue jackets. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy❤️"
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    Unquestionably, one of the most adored Bollywood couples is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The actress frequently surprises her fans and followers with her clever captions and remarks on social media while engaging in PDA with her cricketer-husband. 

    Photo Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    The Chakda Xpress actress shared images of herself and Virat wearing matching white t-shirts and blue jackets on her Instagram account on Thursday. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    She left her hair loose and barely used makeup to complete her outfit. She kept her hair open and completed her looks with minimal makeup. Anushka struck a goofy pose with her ‘cute boy’ Virat. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy❤️"
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    According to the latest sources, Anushka Sharma will travel to Leeds for a rigorous training session for her forthcoming movie Chakda Xpress.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the biopic, the actress portrays Jhulan Goswami, a former Indian women's cricket team captain. The shoot was launched by Anushka a few days ago. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anushka Sharma's first movie in four years is Chakda Xpress. This will be her first movie after she decides to become a mommy. Also Read: Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband'

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In 2021, the actress and her spouse Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is set to release on Feb 02, 2023. Also Read: Sonam Kapoor will deliver her baby in August on this date....

