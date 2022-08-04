Love + Business: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli turn business partners; actress' latest post goes viral

On her Instagram account, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared images of herself and Virat Kohli wearing matching white t-shirts and blue jackets. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy❤️"



Photo Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Unquestionably, one of the most adored Bollywood couples is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The actress frequently surprises her fans and followers with her clever captions and remarks on social media while engaging in PDA with her cricketer-husband.

Photo Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

The Chakda Xpress actress shared images of herself and Virat wearing matching white t-shirts and blue jackets on her Instagram account on Thursday.



Photo Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

She left her hair loose and barely used makeup to complete her outfit. She kept her hair open and completed her looks with minimal makeup. Anushka struck a goofy pose with her ‘cute boy’ Virat. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy❤️"



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

According to the latest sources, Anushka Sharma will travel to Leeds for a rigorous training session for her forthcoming movie Chakda Xpress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In the biopic, the actress portrays Jhulan Goswami, a former Indian women's cricket team captain. The shoot was launched by Anushka a few days ago.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anushka Sharma's first movie in four years is Chakda Xpress. This will be her first movie after she decides to become a mommy. Also Read: Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband'

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla