    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli reveals how he reacted when Australia was awarded hosting rights

    Virat Kohli revealed he was "grinning from ear to ear" when Australia was awarded the hosting rights of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as his records Down Under speak volumes. 

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 7:35 PM IST

    Sensational Indian batter Virat Kohli says he was "grinning from ear to ear" when Australia was awarded the hosting rights of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as his records Down Under speak volumes. 

    Entering the showpiece to rediscover his glory days, the Indian batting maestro, who started the campaign with a magnificent 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan, stretched his excellent run with a 44-ball 64 against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. 

    "As soon as I knew the World Cup was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia would come in handy for the team," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. 

    Kohli top-scored in the rain-curtailed game, which ended in a tense, five-run win for India. 

    "Pretty close game, not as close as we would've liked it to be. It was another good day with the bat I guess, was trying to play myself into the innings. When I went in there was pressure, was watching the ball well. I'm just in a happy space, I don't want to compare anything. What's in the past is in the past." Kohli hit his first Test ton in 2012 in Adelaide. 

    Then, on his Test captaincy debut two years later, he hit hundreds in each innings at the same venue and nearly led India to a famous victory. 

    "I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it's like I'm meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting," he said. 

    Kohli hit eights fours and a six during his stay in the middle, which also saw him form a 67-run partnership for the second wicket with KL Rahul (50 off 32 balls) after the departure of skipper Rohit Sharma. 

    Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145 for six in the end. India, who have six points from four games, will look to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 7:35 PM IST
