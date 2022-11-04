ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Approachable 'King Kohli' is making everyone smile

Virat Kohli has been India's go-to man in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Having slammed three-half-centuries, he is the side's highest run-scorer in this edition so far, as he has brought the smiles back on the face of Indian supporters.

By Kushan Sarkar Everything looks the same, but something still seems to have changed. Virat Kohli is back in his element and again becomes the tormentor of the bowlers he used to be three summers ago. But Kohli, the public person, seems to have undergone a sea change. He is still the 'King Kohli' surrounded by people, and his distinct swagger remains very much part of his personality. At the same time, he looks like a completely different human being and is very approachable. Even if you are not a manic cricket fan, you would still like to break a barricade to go near him and maybe say 'hi'.

There is every possibility that you will get a smile back in return, and that would seem very sincere, deep and genuine. Your day will be made, and you will go home a happy man. Cricket is a performing art', and as an artist, it is not just his achievements but the connection he is slowly creating with his fans that will contribute immensely to his rich legacy.

It is not just about eulogizing the alpha male you see on TV screens every night as you savour your dinner. Now the relationship seems far more organic, where the adulation from fans and the reciprocation from their hero has become a two-way street. Success teaches you a lot, but failure is the most prominent teacher. It makes you explore your inner vulnerabilities and start relating more with the common public.

In these 14 days across different Australian cities, watching Kohli connect with his fans, give autographs, take selfies, stand for a group picture or share a moment or two with familiar faces from the media would make one feel that he no longer wants to alienate people. Noted actor Will Smith after the Oscar-gate had referred to what colleague Denzel Washington had told him, "At your highest moment, be careful. That's when the devil comes for you."

It is not that he did not stop by for selfies, autographs or a chat earlier, but the same Kohli in Australia 2015, England 2017 or 2019 looked like a man from another planet. During his peak, if one looks at some of the selfies that Kohli gave, it seemed like another mandatory exercise. The three years of unconditional support as he battled a lean patch made him realize the need to carry people along.

In Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Adelaide, this correspondent met at least 10-15 people who showed their selfies with Kohli, while a few others showed autographs on caps. A few also met him at a mall, and some caught hold of him by the coffee shop. One Indian from Canberra, who had come to watch a game in Adelaide, said: "We saw him at the coffee shop with some of the support staff. We were apprehensive about approaching him, but he called and posed with us."

A junior women's club hockey team in Melbourne posed with the former India captain in the middle. If he now sees familiar faces in the media, he greets them with a smile and checks on their well-being. He smiled at a journalist turned Youtuber and spoke to him for a minute while walking back from the practice. The journalists and YouTubers (there are way too many) surrounded him.

"Aap sab aoo, [you all come]," he called all of them, including photo and video journalists and posed with them. He was livid with a travelling freelancer in New Zealand in 2020 for an article he had written. He saw the journalist and asked him to join him for a photograph.

The videos will garner these YouTubers thousands of hits, and some of them will laugh their way to the bank. Kohli is the reason for that smile. He is happy, and that is reflected in his game. The effortlessness is back with that smile. As he celebrates his 34th birthday on Saturday, he has hit his second peak, and one can bet his last shirt that even if another dip comes, rest assured, a few million pure fans will also join his bandwagon of Viratians'.

Will India's playing XI see any change?

The Indian team management might be wary of changing the playing eleven for the all-important final group league game against Zimbabwe. While Axar Patel (total of six overs of bowling and nine batting balls) seems grossly under-utilized, dropping him isn't an option because Yuzvendra Chahal needs to have the batting prowess.

