Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Janjati Bhagidari Utsav, honoring tribal communities' contributions to India. He highlighted government efforts to empower tribes through education, economic growth, and cultural preservation, aligning with PM Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, said that the sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery of the tribal community for the motherland serve as a profound source of inspiration. He emphasized that the tribal community, as India’s original inhabitants, has consistently shown unwavering dedication in service to the nation.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the Janjati Bhagidari Utsav (International Tribal Participation Festival) on Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. He said, “During foreign rule, Lord Birsa Munda fought bravely to protect the rights of his community and to seek freedom for the country.”

The festival is taking place from November 15 to 20 at the Sangeet Natak Academy in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, with artists from 22 Indian states, as well as from Slovakia and Vietnam, participating in the event.

Welcoming PM Narendra Modi's decision to celebrate November 15 as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas, CM Yogi said this is a meaningful way to honor the sacrifice of Lord Birsa Munda across the country. He added that, through this festival, tribal communities from across the country and the state will showcase their art and traditions. This festival is a unique effort to celebrate the rich history, culture, and preservation of tribal heritage.

The Chief Minister emphasized his government’s efforts to empower tribal communities, noting that since his government came to power in 2017, they have prioritized the needs of these communities, which were previously overlooked by past administrations.

He highlighted efforts to connect tribal groups such as Tharu, Kol, Cheru, Gond, and Buksa with essential government schemes through a saturation plan, aiming to ensure that every individual in need receives support. “Our goal is to extend benefits to every eligible member of the tribal community,” CM Yogi stated.

He added that the tribal community has benefited from various programs, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, household toilets, LPG connections, old-age pensions, women’s pensions, and Divyangjan pension.

The Chief Minister outlined the government's ongoing efforts to preserve the culture and traditions of tribal communities. He shared that museums are being built to safeguard the art, traditions, and heritage of tribal societies. One such grand museum, dedicated to the Tharu tribe's culture, has been constructed in Balrampur, which the CM personally visited.

Emphasizing the importance of staying connected to one's roots while embracing technology, he noted that museums are also being constructed in areas like Sonbhadra and Bijnor, home to the Buksa tribe, to ensure that future generations remain familiar with their cultural heritage.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi outlined the government's special efforts to enhance education for the tribal community. He shared that schools named after the legendary Eklavya are being set up in various regions to provide modern education for tribal children. “Additionally, the Ashram system schools are being used to further spread education within these communities,” he added.

Emphasizing economic growth, CM Yogi noted that access to various government schemes is helping the tribal society move rapidly toward economic self-sufficiency. He then emphasized PM Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ stating that delivering the benefits of government schemes to every section of society, without discrimination, is a top priority.

He mentioned that, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the Uttar Pradesh government is working to improve the living standards of every needy person by connecting them to welfare programs. He added that to achieve the goal of "zero poverty," the campaign is underway to ensure that welfare schemes reach tribal communities, Scheduled Castes, extremely backward classes, and other disadvantaged groups.

The Chief Minister shared details about the six-day festival running from November 15 to 20, where tribal artists from 22 Indian states, along with participants from Slovakia and Vietnam, are showcasing their talents. He said such events not only encourage the tribal community but also provide an opportunity to better understand their way of life.

CM Yogi acknowledged the vital role the tribal community has played in protecting the country's natural resources, even in challenging circumstances. He highlighted that 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Sonbhadra, are home to tribal communities. The government, he noted, is implementing various welfare programs to integrate the tribal population into the mainstream society.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Scheduled Caste-Tribe Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun, Principal Secretary Social Welfare Dr. Hariom, Principal Secretary Culture Department Mukesh Kumar Meshram, along with many officers and dignitaries associated with the tribal society were present.

