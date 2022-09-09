Anushka Sharma pens cute note for Virat Kohli: Cricketer scored 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

One of the most talked-about, appreciated, and adored celebrity couples in India is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. They exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Italy in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Virat Kohli got his 71st century overall and first century in international play.



The cricket player hit a century during the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan. He currently ranks second only to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the number of international hundreds after scoring 100, being the fastest batsman to achieve the milestone of 71st International century.

Also Read: Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look



After Virat scored a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, Anushka Sharma posted a few pictures of him on social media. While Anushka was in the UK filming Chakda Xpress, a biography of Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the game was played in Dubai.

Anushka's celebration of Virat following his century is filled with affection. Anushka stated that she will be by his side forever and shared pictures of Virat Kohli taken last night on the pitch. Along with the message, Anushka added a heart and an infinity symbol. Anushka's response and Virat's century have become online trends.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif REVEALS how she first met Vicky Kaushal

Every time Virat fails to score on the field, Anushka Sharma is the one who suffers. Anushka Sharma's attendance at Indian cricket matches has also drawn much criticism. A few occasions, Anushka has responded in kind. Virat has even retaliated a few times to keep Anushka out of his work life. The trolls, however, never grow up. They don't talk much about their personal lives between the two of them. Vamika Kohli, their daughter, was born.

Anushka Sharma has been reviewing English cookies in the interim. In the UK, she is filming for Chakda Xpress.

