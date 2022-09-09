Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anushka Sharma pens cute note for Virat Kohli: Cricketer scored 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

    What embodies real love is Anushka Sharma's response after Virat Kohli reached his 71st international century and scored his first T20I century.
     

    Anushka Sharma pens cute note for Virat Kohli: Cricketer scored 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022 RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    One of the most talked-about, appreciated, and adored celebrity couples in India is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. They exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Italy in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Virat Kohli got his 71st century overall and first century in international play.

    The cricket player hit a century during the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan. He currently ranks second only to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the number of international hundreds after scoring 100, being the fastest batsman to achieve the milestone of 71st International century.

    Also Read: Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

    After Virat scored a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, Anushka Sharma posted a few pictures of him on social media. While Anushka was in the UK filming Chakda Xpress, a biography of Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the game was played in Dubai. 

    Anushka's celebration of Virat following his century is filled with affection. Anushka stated that she will be by his side forever and shared pictures of Virat Kohli taken last night on the pitch. Along with the message, Anushka added a heart and an infinity symbol. Anushka's response and Virat's century have become online trends.

    Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif REVEALS how she first met Vicky Kaushal

    Every time Virat fails to score on the field, Anushka Sharma is the one who suffers. Anushka Sharma's attendance at Indian cricket matches has also drawn much criticism. A few occasions, Anushka has responded in kind. Virat has even retaliated a few times to keep Anushka out of his work life. The trolls, however, never grow up. They don't talk much about their personal lives between the two of them. Vamika Kohli, their daughter, was born.

    Anushka Sharma has been reviewing English cookies in the interim. In the UK, she is filming for Chakda Xpress.
     

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt calculating Sidharth Malhotra's sins; a full family entertainment RBA

    Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt calculates Sidharth Malhotra's sins; a full family entertainment

    Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP? Read what fans say RBA

    Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP? Read what fans say

    Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Elton John to Kareena Kapoor to Kris Jenner and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes RBA

    Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Elton John to Kareena to Kris Jenner and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes

    Picture Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look RBA

    Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

    Koffee With Karan 7 Ishaan Khattar drops hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Nanda drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khattar drops hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Nanda

    Recent Stories

    Queen Elizabeth II death: Here are the new titles of the British Royal family AJR

    Queen Elizabeth II death: Here are the new titles of the British Royal family

    5 scandals and controversies that headlined Queen Elizabeth II s reign gcw

    5 scandals and controversies that headlined Queen Elizabeth II's reign

    NTA to announce CUET UG Results by September 15: UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar - adt

    NTA to announce CUET UG Results by September 15: UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar

    India bans export of broken rice to increase domestic availability

    India bans export of broken rice to increase domestic availability

    'Close relationship with British Royal Family': Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise AJR

    'Close relationship with British Royal Family': Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon