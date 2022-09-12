Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation

Chakda Xpress actor Anushka Sharma shared photographs of herself enjoying an intimate conversation with hubby Virat Kohli, who recently scored his 71st international century in the Asia Cup T20 2022.

Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be one of India's most-loved couples. The duo share photographs of their time together and don't shy away from showing their love for one another across social media platforms. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to share photographs of her 'Koffee with Kohli' session, where the couple can be seen enjoying an intimate conversation. Also read: Asia Cup 2022: 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a black pullover, pink-coloured joggers, and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants, a brown corduroy jacket and white trainer shoes. The photograph shows that the couple is enjoying their hot brew somewhere in England, where the actor is currently shooting for 'Chakda Xpress'. However, her post does not reveal the exact location.

Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In one of the photographs, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen laughing and enjoying their fun-filled conversation. The actor posted these photos on Instagram with just a single red-heart emoticon in the caption. Also read: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The third photograph shared is an adorable selfie, which reflects the iconic batter and actor's chemistry. The latest post comes days after Virat Kohli broke his century jinx in international cricket after almost three years.

Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Over the weekend, Anushka Sharma shared a goofy photograph of herself enjoying her time at a park in casual jeans and a shirt. "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to 😂" she wrote in the caption.

Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram