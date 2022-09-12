Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    Chakda Xpress actor Anushka Sharma shared photographs of herself enjoying an intimate conversation with hubby Virat Kohli, who recently scored his 71st international century in the Asia Cup T20 2022.

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be one of India's most-loved couples. The duo share photographs of their time together and don't shy away from showing their love for one another across social media platforms. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to share photographs of her 'Koffee with Kohli' session, where the couple can be seen enjoying an intimate conversation.

    Also read: Asia Cup 2022: 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a black pullover, pink-coloured joggers, and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants, a brown corduroy jacket and white trainer shoes. The photograph shows that the couple is enjoying their hot brew somewhere in England, where the actor is currently shooting for 'Chakda Xpress'. However, her post does not reveal the exact location.

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    In one of the photographs, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen laughing and enjoying their fun-filled conversation. The actor posted these photos on Instagram with just a single red-heart emoticon in the caption.

    Also read: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    The third photograph shared is an adorable selfie, which reflects the iconic batter and actor's chemistry. The latest post comes days after Virat Kohli broke his century jinx in international cricket after almost three years.

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Over the weekend, Anushka Sharma shared a goofy photograph of herself enjoying her time at a park in casual jeans and a shirt. "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to 😂" she wrote in the caption.

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    After hubby Virat Kohli completed his 71st century in international cricket in the just concluded Asia Cup T20 2022, Anushka Sharma shared photos of the former Indian skipper ad penned a short note for him. "Forever with you through any and everything." She followed it up with a red heart and infinity emoji. 

    Also read: Asia Cup 2022: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant-kissing moment

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets fresh summons by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police; read report RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets fresh summons by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police; read report

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season" RBA

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season"

    Koffee With Karan 7 Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth drb

    Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

    House of the Dragon Episode 4 Fans loved Daemon Rhaenyra hail Westeros abortion policy RBA

    House of the Dragon, Episode 4: Fans loved Daemon-Rhaenyra, hail Westeros’ abortion policy

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him RBA

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra worldwide collection Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt film recovers 50 percent cost in 3 days drb

    Brahmastra worldwide collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film recovers 50% cost in 3 days

    Heard of Maggi made with raspberry ice cream? Street vendor bizarre experiment goes viral - gps

    Heard of Maggi made with raspberry ice cream? Street vendor bizarre experiment goes viral

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India squad announced; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India squad announced; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return

    What King Charles III's accession to the throne spells for Britain's monarchy? RBA

    What King Charles III's accession to the throne spells for Britain's monarchy?

    Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah's 'Rs 80,000 muffler' after BJP's T-shirt dig at Rahul Gandhi - adt

    Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah's 'Rs 80,000 muffler' after BJP's T-shirt dig at Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon