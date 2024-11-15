7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Drinking hot water aids digestion, making you feel lighter and more comfortable, especially after a heavy meal. It promotes relaxation and better sleep.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 3:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

Many people start their day with water. Some drink normal water, while others prefer warm water. But what happens if you drink warm water at night? Let's see what experts say...


 

article_image2

Drinking hot water before bed has many health benefits. It improves digestion, especially after a heavy dinner, promoting better sleep.

 

article_image3

Hot water relaxes the nervous system, reducing stress and anxiety. It can help with work-related stress and promote relaxation before sleep.

 

article_image4

Hot water can provide relief from period pain and cold symptoms. It can clear nasal congestion and soothe a sore throat, promoting better sleep.

 

article_image5

Drinking hot water before bed helps remove food particles from teeth, promoting oral hygiene. It also helps flush out toxins from the body.

