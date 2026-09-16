Lectrix NDuro to Bajaj Chetak: 5 Electric Scooters With Massive Under-Seat Space
Looking for an electric scooter with enough space for your helmet, groceries, and office bag? We've got you covered. Here are the top 5 electric scooters in India with the biggest under-seat storage. Check out their features, price, and more.
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Top 5 electric scooters with the most under-seat storage
Finding an electric scooter to hold your daily essentials used to be a challenge. Office bags, groceries, lunch boxes, and helmets often didn't fit. Early electric scooters also had this problem because their large batteries took up all the space. But now, thanks to better design and technology, Indian companies are giving us scooters with great range, speed, and a lot of storage. If you need a scooter with a big boot, we've listed the top 5 options available in India right now.
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1. Simple Wave
The recently launched Simple Energy Wave electric scooter tops our list. It offers a massive 70-litre boot capacity, setting a new standard for storage in electric two-wheelers. The company designed this scooter with family use in mind. Its dolphin-inspired design cleverly creates a huge storage area. You can easily fit two full-face helmets in the under-seat space, with extra room for riding gloves, a raincoat, or shopping bags. Simple Energy has also provided front glove pockets and a separate storage spot for small items like your wallet or smartphone for quick access.
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2. River Indie
Often called the 'SUV of scooters', the River Indie is famous for its ability to carry heavy loads. It has a 43-litre under-seat storage space, plus a 12-litre lockable glove box at the front. Together, you get a total of 55 litres of lockable storage. The scooter also features a flat floorboard for more storage and pannier mounts to attach an extra luggage rack. This makes the Indie scooter the best choice for people who need to carry a lot of stuff. Key Features and Price: The River Indie offers 43 litres of under-seat storage. Its ex-showroom price ranges from ₹1.52 lakh to ₹1.55 lakh. It has an IDC-certified range of 161 km on a single charge and a top speed of 90 km/h. Other key features include 14-inch alloy wheels, dual front hydraulic suspension, front and rear disc brakes, and integrated crash guards. The River Indie is perfect for those who carry heavy luggage daily or need extra storage for weekend trips.
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3. Lectrix NDuro
The Lectrix NDuro is a great scooter for daily city commutes. Its storage capacity is impressive for its price. It comes with a 42-litre under-seat boot space, making it a useful option for those who want more storage on a tight budget. You can easily fit a full-size helmet, a laptop bag, and groceries. The company created this large storage space by cleverly placing the battery within the floorboard's frame structure. Features and Price: The Lectrix NDuro has 42 litres of under-seat storage. Its ex-showroom price is between ₹92,050 and ₹1.05 lakh. It offers an IDC-certified range of 142 km and a top speed of 65 km/h. Key features include a smart instrument console, an emergency SOS facility, an IP67 waterproof motor, and battery subscription plans. The Lectrix NDuro is tailor-made for those looking for high storage capacity at a low price.
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4. Bajaj Chetak
The new Bajaj Chetak combines a classic metal body design with modern electric features. Its higher variant, the Chetak 35 series, offers 35 litres of under-seat storage. You can easily store a full-face helmet in it, with extra space for a charging cable, riding gear, or personal items. There's also a glove box at the front for quick access to things like your smartphone or document folder. Key Features and Price: The Bajaj Chetak provides 35 litres of under-seat storage. Its ex-showroom price ranges from ₹1.05 lakh to ₹1.57 lakh. It has an IDC-certified range of 153 km and a top speed of 70 km/h. Its main features include premium metal body panels, a colour TFT console, hill-hold control, sequential turn signals, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Chetak is a great choice for those who want a metal body, a comfortable ride, and good storage capacity.
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5. Ather Rizta
Ather designed the Rizta keeping the needs of modern Indian families in mind. With its wide seat and 34-litre under-seat boot, this scooter is very convenient for daily use. The boot has a wide opening, so you can easily fit a large backpack, shopping items, or a full-face helmet. For those who need even more space, Ather offers an additional 22-litre 'frunk' accessory. You can install this inside the front of the scooter, increasing the total storage capacity to 56 litres. Key Features and Price: The Ather Rizta has 34 litres of under-seat storage. Its ex-showroom price is between ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.61 lakh. The top variant has an IDC-certified range of 159 km and a top speed of 80 km/h. Key features include an extra-wide family seat, SkidControl traction system, Magic Twist regenerative braking, AutoHold, and WhatsApp integration. The Ather Rizta is useful for those who want a comfortable ride for the family, modern tech, and various storage options. Which electric scooter is right for your storage needs? All five of these electric scooters offer more boot space than typical petrol scooters. But your choice depends on your daily usage. For maximum luggage and range: The Simple Wave is the best. Its 70-litre boot can hold two helmets and more. For heavy loads and rough roads: The River Indie has a 43-litre boot, a 12-litre front glove box, and 14-inch wheels. For a low budget and city travel: The Lectrix NDuro offers 42 litres of storage with a starting ex-showroom price of just ₹92,050! For premium design and family comfort: Both the Ather Rizta and Bajaj Chetak offer great riding comfort, good build quality, and enough storage for daily use. Conclusion In 2026, as electric two-wheelers are being developed with family needs in mind, luggage space is becoming a key factor in buying decisions. Many companies have shown that you don't have to compromise on storage space even with modern battery and motor systems. If you need more space for grocery bags, office supplies, or a full-face helmet, the five electric scooters above provide ample boot space. They help you easily carry your essentials while enjoying an eco-friendly electric ride.
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