6 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

5. Ather Rizta

Ather designed the Rizta keeping the needs of modern Indian families in mind. With its wide seat and 34-litre under-seat boot, this scooter is very convenient for daily use. The boot has a wide opening, so you can easily fit a large backpack, shopping items, or a full-face helmet. For those who need even more space, Ather offers an additional 22-litre 'frunk' accessory. You can install this inside the front of the scooter, increasing the total storage capacity to 56 litres. Key Features and Price: The Ather Rizta has 34 litres of under-seat storage. Its ex-showroom price is between ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.61 lakh. The top variant has an IDC-certified range of 159 km and a top speed of 80 km/h. Key features include an extra-wide family seat, SkidControl traction system, Magic Twist regenerative braking, AutoHold, and WhatsApp integration. The Ather Rizta is useful for those who want a comfortable ride for the family, modern tech, and various storage options. Which electric scooter is right for your storage needs? All five of these electric scooters offer more boot space than typical petrol scooters. But your choice depends on your daily usage. For maximum luggage and range: The Simple Wave is the best. Its 70-litre boot can hold two helmets and more. For heavy loads and rough roads: The River Indie has a 43-litre boot, a 12-litre front glove box, and 14-inch wheels. For a low budget and city travel: The Lectrix NDuro offers 42 litres of storage with a starting ex-showroom price of just ₹92,050! For premium design and family comfort: Both the Ather Rizta and Bajaj Chetak offer great riding comfort, good build quality, and enough storage for daily use. Conclusion In 2026, as electric two-wheelers are being developed with family needs in mind, luggage space is becoming a key factor in buying decisions. Many companies have shown that you don't have to compromise on storage space even with modern battery and motor systems. If you need more space for grocery bags, office supplies, or a full-face helmet, the five electric scooters above provide ample boot space. They help you easily carry your essentials while enjoying an eco-friendly electric ride.