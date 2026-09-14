Even with everyone going crazy for SUVs, the hatchback scene in India is buzzing again. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Toyota are all set to launch four new models. Get ready for a refreshed Glanza, a new-gen i20, an updated Grand i10 Nios, and even a Baleno CNG with an automatic gearbox.

For most first-time car buyers in India, hatchbacks are the default choice. They are easy on the pocket, give great mileage, and are a breeze to drive in city traffic. While the recent craze for SUVs has slightly dented their market share, top carmakers are not giving up on this segment. In fact, they are gearing up to launch a fresh batch of models and updates. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Toyota are preparing to bring four new hatchbacks to the Indian market soon. This comes right after Maruti Suzuki launched the updated 2026 Baleno, with a starting price of ₹6.9 lakh.

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Toyota Glanza Facelift

Following the new Maruti Baleno, Toyota is also getting ready to launch a refreshed version of its premium hatchback, the Glanza. You can expect a new front grille, an updated bumper, and a bunch of modern features. Word is that the new Glanza might come loaded with Level-2 ADAS, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will likely be powered by Maruti's new 1.2-litre Z12E series 3-cylinder petrol engine, with both manual and AMT gearbox options.

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New Hyundai i20

Hyundai's popular premium hatchback, the i20, is set to get a fourth-generation model by 2027. This new i20 will be based on the new K3 platform. It's expected to be bigger than the current model and might even have a sportier, crossover-like design.

The interiors are also getting a major overhaul. We're talking dual 12.3-inch screens, a new steering wheel, wireless charging, Level-2 ADAS, and new connected car features. The engine options will likely remain the same, with the current 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines continuing in the new model.

New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Reports suggest that the next-generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will also hit the market next year. This entry-level hatchback will be built on a new platform. It's expected to get features like a larger infotainment screen, a new driver display, an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, and automatic climate control. Under the hood, it will likely have a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission options. The company might also introduce a CNG-automatic combination, which would be a game-changer.

Maruti Baleno CNG AMT

With CNG cars becoming more popular, Maruti Suzuki is planning a key update for the Baleno's CNG version. Currently, the Baleno CNG is only available with a manual gearbox. But reports say the company is preparing to launch a Baleno CNG with an AMT gearbox next year. This will give customers the convenience of an automatic transmission along with the low running costs of CNG. This could become a very important model for Maruti, especially considering the high demand for CNG vehicles in cities like Delhi-NCR.