Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar will distribute 500 specially designed electric scooters to divyang beneficiaries in Faridabad on PM Modi's birthday. The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' aims to empower and increase mobility for persons with disabilities.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: 500 Scooters for Divyangs

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar will distribute 500 specially designed electric scooters to divyang beneficiaries in Faridabad on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', an initiative aimed at promoting empowerment and self-reliance among persons with disabilities.

The initiative will benefit 500 needy divyang persons between the ages of 15 and 50 years, including students and young individuals, by helping them overcome mobility challenges and increasing their access to education, employment opportunities, and daily activities.

Custom-Built for Accessibility

The electric scooters have been designed specifically for divyang users by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a public sector undertaking under the Government of India. The vehicles come with special features and modifications to make them safer and more convenient for users.

An Initiative Inspired by 'Jan Seva'

Gurjar said the initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of service and empowerment of people at the grassroots level. "Seva and sankalp are the core mantras of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his working style. For us, 'Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva' is the guiding principle. On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, I consider myself fortunate that I have got the opportunity to serve these divyang companions," he said.

He added that the objective of the initiative is not just to provide vehicles but to strengthen mobility, independence and dignity among divyang persons.

Distribution and Further Welfare Programmes

According to organisers, providing 500 electric scooters to divyang beneficiaries simultaneously is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The distribution programme will be held on September 17, 2026, at Rudra Banquet, Mathura Road, Faridabad, where Gurjar will hand over the scooters to selected beneficiaries.

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will also include several other public service and welfare programmes in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency during the month.