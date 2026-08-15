The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series is rumored to feature a new color lineup, potentially replacing the current generation's options. Leaks from Apple's supply chain suggest Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Grey are the primary new hues being developed for the Pro models.

With the next iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple is anticipated to provide additional colour options. A recent source has disclosed information regarding the colours being considered for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Grey are the primary hues being created for the upcoming Pro models, according to information obtained by Macworld from a source familiar with Apple's supply chain. When the iPhone 18 series is released, Apple is anticipated to replace the current Pro hues, which would be a departure from the current generation.

Dark Cherry

The iconic new hue for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to be dark cherry. The stated hue is more akin to a rich burgundy tint than a brilliant red finish. According to Macworld, the shade is linked to Pantone 6076 and might give the upcoming Pro models a unique visual identity.

Additionally, real-world proof of the Dark Cherry finish has emerged, according to the article, raising anticipation that it will be available when the phones are released.

Light Blue

Additionally, a Light Blue finish is reportedly being tested by Apple. According to reports, the shade is comparable to the Mist Blue tint found on the current base iPhone 17. Customers may have an alternative to the darker Pro finishes with the lighter choice.

Dark Grey

The third possibility that has been mentioned is a dark grey colour that is intrinsically linked to Pantone 426C. Compared to the new Dark Cherry and Light Blue finishes, it would provide a more subtle option.

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Silver Version In Making?

Additionally, according to Macworld's source, Apple is developing a Silver version that is connected to Pantone 427C. The source does, however, warn that these hues are still under research and that Apple may decide to discontinue one before going into mass production.

Apple does not always launch four colour options for its Pro models, so the final iPhone 18 Pro Max lineup could differ from these reported choices. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to debut in September.