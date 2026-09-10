World Suicide Prevention Day 2026: The entertainment industry has lost several talented actors to suicide over the years. Sushant Singh Rajput to Jiah Khan; let's remember those actors who ended their own lives

The entertainment industry has lost several talented actors to suicide over the years. From Bollywood stars to television favourites, their untimely deaths left audiences shocked and sparked conversations about mental health. Today, on World Suicide Prevention Day, we remember those who we lost to suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most recognisable names in contemporary Hindi cinema. After beginning his career on television, he made a successful transition to Bollywood with films such as Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. His performance as Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned him widespread praise. Rajput died by suicide in June 2020 at the age of 34. His death triggered an enormous public response and renewed discussions around mental health, media scrutiny and the pressures associated with the entertainment industry.

Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan made her Bollywood debut with Nishabd in 2007, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. She later appeared in films including Ghajini and Housefull. Despite having a relatively short filmography, she attracted attention for her performances and screen presence. Khan died by suicide in June 2013 at the age of 25. Her death became the subject of extensive public discussion and a prolonged legal investigation. Her life and career continue to be remembered as one of the industry's tragic unfinished journeys.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee became a household name through Indian television, particularly after playing Anandi in the popular serial Balika Vadhu. Her portrayal of the character made her one of the most familiar faces on television at the time. She also participated in reality shows and appeared in other television projects. Banerjee died by suicide in 2016, aged 24. Her death deeply affected television audiences and colleagues and brought renewed attention to the emotional pressures that young performers can face.

Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Punjabi worked extensively in television and was also associated with films and modelling. He appeared in shows including Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kasam Se and Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, among several other projects. Known for his work across different entertainment platforms, Punjabi had built a career spanning television, cinema and modelling. He died by suicide in December 2019 at the age of 37. His death came as a shock to the television fraternity and his fans.

Sejal Sharma

Sejal Sharma was a television actor who gained recognition after appearing in the popular Hindi serial Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She had moved to Mumbai with ambitions of establishing herself in the entertainment industry and had begun building a career through television. Sharma died by suicide in January 2020, aged 26. Her untimely death once again highlighted the vulnerability of young professionals trying to find a foothold in the highly competitive entertainment industry.

Remembering Their Lives Beyond Their Deaths

The deaths of these actors continue to generate conversations about mental health and the pressures surrounding the entertainment business. However, suicide is complex and cannot automatically be attributed to a single event, relationship, career setback or professional problem.

While public discussions often focus on the circumstances surrounding such deaths, it is equally important to remember these individuals for their work, talent and the moments they created for audiences. Their stories also underline the importance of approaching conversations about suicide with sensitivity and avoiding speculation about a person's private life.