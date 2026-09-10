Amit Kumar, 22, and Nargis, 19, were found dead in a Lucknow guest house room on Wednesday after allegedly dying by suicide. The couple had stayed there for nearly 20 days. Police said they recovered a marriage certificate from an Arya Samaj temple and a suicide note. Nargis was also wanted in a kidnapping case registered in Hardoi, police said

A 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found dead inside a guest house room in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Police identified the man as Amit Kumar and the woman as Nargis. The couple had been staying at the Red Building Guest House in the Chinhat police station area for nearly 20 days, according to police, as quoted by India Today.

Couple found dead in guest house room

Police said guest house operator Rakesh Yadav informed them over the phone that the man and woman staying in room number 101 had hanged themselves.

A police team reached the guest house soon after receiving the information. Police said the couple had used a dupatta to hang themselves from the hook of the ceiling fan.

The bodies were brought down by the police, after which inquest proceedings were completed. The bodies were then sent to Lohia Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Guest house records showed that Amit and Nargis had been staying in room number 101 since August 23.

Marriage certificate recovered from room

During the investigation, police recovered a certificate from an Arya Samaj temple from the room. The certificate stated that Amit and Nargis had married.

The document identified the woman as Nargis alias Pooja. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding their stay at the guest house and the events that led to their deaths.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the room. The contents of the note have not been disclosed.

Nargis named in kidnapping case

When police contacted the families in Hardoi, they learnt that Harpalpur police station had registered a kidnapping case against Nargis.

Police said the families had not received any information about Amit and Nargis since then. The kidnapping case and the couple's stay at the Lucknow guest house are now part of the investigation.

Forensic team collects evidence

Police official Diksha Sharma said police received information on the night of September 9 about the deaths at the guest house in the Chinhat police station area.

Sharma said police immediately reached the spot and brought the bodies down before taking them to the hospital. Doctors later declared them dead.

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A Forensic Science Laboratory team also visited the guest house and collected evidence from the room. Police said the marriage certificate and suicide note were among the items recovered from the scene.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and trying to establish why the couple had been staying at the guest house and what led to the deaths.