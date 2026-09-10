World Suicide Day: You can't always tell what someone is going through just by looking at them. A smiling face can hide a lot of pain. On this World Suicide Prevention Day, let's talk about what we can do to prevent our loved ones from taking such a drastic step

Sometimes, a person can look perfectly fine from the outside, but no one really knows what’s going on inside. Behind that smiling face, there could be a storm of anxiety, loneliness, hopelessness, or deep emotional pain. In such situations, instead of ignoring the person's problem, it's very important to listen to them and try to understand. This is the message of World Suicide Prevention Day: conversation, not silence, is what can bring about change.

Over 7.2 lakh people die by suicide every year

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 7.2 lakh people across the world lose their lives to suicide every year. Each suicide is not just the loss of one person. It leaves a deep emotional and social scar on families, friends, colleagues, and the entire community. It has a financial impact too. That's why it's necessary to see suicide not just as a personal problem, but as a serious public health challenge.

The 2026 message: Let's change how we think about suicide

The year 2026 marks the third and final year of the theme, “Changing the way we think about suicide.” The goal is to reduce the fear, misconceptions, and social stigma surrounding suicide. Instead of seeing a person's mental struggle as a weakness, we should approach it with sensitivity and compassion. It's important to encourage them to get help when they need it.

Why do people stay silent on topics like suicide?

Many people stay quiet because they fear that talking about a sensitive topic like suicide might make the situation worse. But in these moments, it's essential to talk calmly and sensitively, without passing any judgment. If someone seems constantly hopeless, starts avoiding people, shows sudden changes in their behaviour, or says extremely negative things about life, their words must be taken seriously. While every sign may not mean the same thing, you shouldn't delay in reaching out and listening to a person in distress.

There is never just one reason for suicide

It's not correct to think that only mental illness is the cause behind suicide. Personal hardships, social situations, financial problems, stress in relationships, loneliness, and many other conditions can affect a person's mental state. Therefore, the solution to preventing suicide cannot be a single step. Real change is possible only when families, society, the healthcare system, and the government all take responsibility together.

What is the importance of World Suicide Prevention Day?

World Suicide Prevention Day was started in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). It is observed worldwide every year on September 10. The main purpose of this day is to raise awareness about suicide prevention, reduce social stigma, and ensure that help is available to those in distress. Recognising someone's pain, listening to them patiently, and guiding them towards proper help can go a long way in preventing suicide.