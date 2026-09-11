Legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag will make his streaming debut, hosting 'Rise and Fall Season 2'. The promo shows him bringing his signature style to the reality show where 15 celebrities compete as 'Rulers' and 'Workers' in a game of strategy.

The much-awaited first glimpse of ‘Rise and Fall Season 2’ has been unveiled, with legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag taking over the reins as the host. Known for his fearless batting, sharp wit, and unmistakable straight-talking style, Sehwag will make his streaming debut with the show, bringing his larger-than-life personality to a game where fortunes can turn faster than the scorecard. In the promo, Virender Sehwag could be seen putting his own playful spin on life’s eternal ups and downs, before stepping into the unpredictable world of ‘Rise and Fall Season 2’, where the stakes are high, and no position is ever guaranteed.

A Game of Power and Strategy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player by Prime Video (@mxbyprimevideo) Set across the contrasting worlds of the penthouse and the basement, the game brings together 15 celebrities divided into two groups, the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers enjoy the privileges of the penthouse, the Workers navigate the realities of the basement, with every decision, alliance, and move able to change the course of the game. As money and influence come into play, contestants must rely on strategy, instinct, and their ability to read the game as they navigate rivalries, alliances, and unexpected challenges.

Virender Sehwag on His Hosting Debut

Making his foray into hosting a reality show on a streaming service, Virender Sehwag said, “Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions. The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of,” as per a press release.

Prime Video on the New Season

Speaking about the new season, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, shared, “The love and excitement audiences showed for Rise and Fall in its first season gave us the perfect reason to take this unique power game forward. Season 2 brings a fresh set of personalities into a format where power is always in motion, and every decision carries a consequence. With Virender Sehwag stepping in as host, we’re bringing a whole new energy to the show; his wit, spontaneity, and fearless personality make him an exciting fit for the game,” as per a press release.

About the Show's Production

‘Rise and Fall Season 2’, the MX Original produced by Banijay Asia, and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. (ANI)