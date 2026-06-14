Big moves in Tamil Nadu politics! Two actors, one a BJP loyalist for 39 long years, have now joined Thalapathy Vijay's TVK. This comes as even big names from other parties are reportedly looking towards Vijay's new outfit.

In Tamil Nadu politics, all eyes are on 'Thalapathy' Vijay Joseph's new party, the "Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam" (TVK). The movie superstar is now shaking up the political stage, making even seasoned leaders nervous. As proof, key leaders and film stars from other parties are lining up to join him. Now, in a surprising twist, a famous actor who was with the BJP for a whopping 39 years has quit the party to join Vijay's team!

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39 Years of Loyalty, But No Recognition: A Big Shock for BJP!

The man of the hour is veteran character actor Pandi Ravi. His decision to leave the BJP and join TVK is the hot topic in both Kollywood and political circles. Ravi wasn't just a member; he had been actively involved with the BJP since 1987. He left with a heavy heart, saying, "In Pondicherry, 8 out of 10 lakh people know me. But the BJP never used my potential properly. I didn't get the right recognition for all my years of hard work." With that, he said goodbye to the saffron party and hello to TVK.

Pandi Ravi: A Familiar Face in Vijay's Films

Pandi Ravi is also a well-known actor in Vijay's inner circle. He has acted in Vijay's blockbuster films like 'Ghilli' and 'Jilla', often playing a police officer. Besides the big screen, he's a household name thanks to the popular Vijay TV serial 'Pandyan Stores'. He actually started his career as a cinematographer and is now set to strengthen Thalapathy Vijay's political team.

Big Names Lining Up to Join

It's not just Pandi Ravi. Famous comedian D.S.R. Srinivasan also officially joined TVK at a ceremony in Panaiyur. Along with them, the entry of former MLA Vijayadharani has also created a lot of buzz. After a long stint in the Congress, Vijayadharani had joined the BJP. But feeling unhappy there, she has now joined TVK, inspired by Vijay's ideology.

Target: The Next Assembly Elections

There are also whispers that influential AIADMK leaders like former ministers Kadambur Raju and Udumalai Radhakrishnan are showing interest in Vijay's party. This signals a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics. In true movie style, Vijay seems to be taking wickets from other parties. Everyone is now waiting to see what 'Thalapathy's' game plan will be for the 2026 Assembly elections. The whole of Tamil Nadu is watching for the 'Thalapathy' magic!