Tusshar Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, calling it an 'auspicious occasion' and praying for the nation. He also shared glimpses on Instagram. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos of a clay Ganesha made by her son Jeh.

Tusshar Kapoor's Festive Celebrations

Actor Tusshar Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in Mumbai on Monday. Expressing his joy at marking the festive occasion with his loved ones, the actor also extended warm wishes to his fans. While talking to ANI, Tusshar Kapoor described Ganesh Chaturthi as one of the most "auspicious occassions" of his life. "Like every year, Bappa has come; that's the special thing. I'm just happy that all my family members are here. The atmosphere in the city has changed. It's raining. In August, not a single drop of rain fell. With the arrival of Ganpati Bappa, it started raining. That is the most auspicious thing. I hope it's happening wherever it should be. It's been 52 years. We started this (Ganesh Chaturthi celebration) in 1974."

He continued, "For the country, for the home, for the family. For the country, for the home, for me, for my family. I prayed for all of you. Just like India is shining. Our hearts should also shine. And there will be obstacles. But Lord Ganesha should clear the way. That's enough. It's our job to work hard. Lord Ganesha. Well, there will be two films."

The actor also shared glimpses from his Ganpati celebration on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "May good luck and wiser sense prevail as always! Ganpati Bappa Morya!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

Kareena and Saif's Family Celebration

Earlier, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan extended her wishes to fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, sharing a glimpse of a handmade clay idol of Lord Ganesha created by her little son, Jeh Ali Khan. Along with the pictures, the actor shared a heartfelt note that read, “Made by my Jeh Baba..Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi!”

In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan can be seen sitting on the floor while carefully shaping the clay idol. The actor, dressed in a white outfit, was seen working on the sculpture with clay-covered hands.

Another picture showed the handmade Ganpati idol placed near a potted plant, accompanied by a sweet note mentioning that it was made by her son, Jeh.

Nationwide Festivities

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples.

The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities. (ANI)