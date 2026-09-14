Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is co-producing a film with Mohit Suri directing. RGV, who wrote the script, hailed Suri for elevating it. The movie is set during the 1993 Mumbai blasts and covers the Dawood-Chhota Rajan split.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma hailed Mohit Suri's filmmaking skills while sharing details about his upcoming movie. The director penned a long note praising Mohit Suri’s contribution as director, saying that although he wrote the original script, Mohit elevated it significantly through his own distinctive style.

RGV on Mohit Suri's Vision

Ram Gopal Varma shared that the movie is set in the times of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and unfolds the explosive split between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan, and the emergence of a character known as Satya. "With regard to the film I am co-producing, with Mohit Suri directing, Yes, I wrote the script but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension. The story is set in the times of the Dawood ibrahim , Chota Rajan split , due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the 93 serial blasts," Verma posted on X.

He continued, "For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of “from the heart characters , superlative emotional music and never before thought of ultra realistic action” Not that I am comparing us to them, but just as an example , I always wondered how it will be , if Coppola directed JAWS or Spielberg directed GODFATHER the contrast being the point. But their character mastery is the commonality and after seeing his vision for what I wrote. I believe that Mohit’s film will be much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR , and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart."

With regard to the film I am co producing, with @Mohit11481 directing .. yes , I wrote the script but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension .. The story is set in the times of the Dawood ibrahim , Chota Rajan split , due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the 93 serial blasts For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of “from the heart characters , superlative emotional music and never before thought of ultra realistic action” Not that I am comparing us to them, but just as an example , I always wondered how it will be , if Coppola directed JAWS or Spielberg directed GODFATHER the contrast being the point. But their character mastery is the commonality and after seeing his vision for what I wrote , I believe that Mohit’s film will be much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR , and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart . — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 14, 2026

Collaboration Announcement

On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma announced his collaboration with Mohit Suri for his next film. Through a post on his X handle, Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture with the ‘Saiyaara’ director from their recent meeting. “Me and #Saiyaara’s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film, are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY.. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON,” he wrote.

Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/igz96f45tR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 13, 2026

Mohit Suri's Reaction

Suri also reshared the photo on his Instagram handle, expressing his fondness for RGV. “From watching his films and dreaming of becoming a filmmaker… to be making one together — with the OG gangster himself, Ram Gopal Varma. Some journeys truly come full circle. This one comes straight from the heart… Armed with a loaded gun!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Suri (@mohitsuri)

RGV is popularly known for his directorial, including 'Satya', 'Company', 'Siva', Kshana Kshanam, Gaayam, Prema Katha and others. (ANI)