Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan performed special pujas at Kerala's Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple on Saturday. His visit followed a darshan at the renowned Guruvayur Sri Balakrishna Temple, adhering to a customary pilgrimage tradition.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan performed special pujas at the Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple in Kerala on Saturday after offering prayers at the Guruvayur Sri Balakrishna Temple.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple near Guruvayur in Kerala during an early morning pilgrimage on Saturday. He performed special archana and pujas and received sacred water and prasadam at the Shiva temple.

Details of the Mammiyur Temple Visit

According to the Office of the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan first had darshan at the Guruvayur temple before proceeding to Mammiyur, where temple officials and members of the Malabar Devasthanam Board welcomed him with temple honours. The official post by his office said, “After completing the darshan at Guruvayur, it is customary to visit the Mammiyur Shiva Temple.”

At Mammiyur, Pawan Kalyan performed special pujas for Parvati Parameswara, Mahavishnu, Vinayaka, Subrahmanyaswami, Ayyappa, Bhagavati Ammavaru and the Naga Devatas. He also took an interest in the temple's artwork and “inquired about and learned the details of the artistic murals depicted on the temple walls,” Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh, said on X.

Sacred Nirmalya Darshan at Guruvayur

Earlier in the morning, Pawan Kalyan participated in the sacred Nirmalya Darshan at Guruvayur and spent nearly 30 minutes taking part in traditional Vedic rituals. He also offered traditional silk vastrams to the deity.

Photos from the visit show Pawan Kalyan dressed in traditional white and yellow attire with a tilak, interacting with priests inside the temple.

The Puranic Connection Between Temples

The visit follows a longstanding temple tradition rooted in local puranic lore. The sthala purana connects Guruvayur and Mammiyur through the story of Lord Shiva's penance at Rudratheertha to facilitate the consecration of the Vishnu idol. The tradition holds that devotees visiting Guruvayur subsequently pay respects to Lord Mahadeva at Mammiyur. (ANI)