Kichcha Sudeep praised Yash for his "out-of-the-box" attempt with 'Toxic', supporting the film amid mixed reviews. Sudeep said it takes "guts" to experiment rather than making a predictable sequel to a commercial blockbuster.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep has come out in support of Yash and Geetu Mohandas' 'Toxic' amid the mixed reactions the film has been receiving from critics and sections of the audience. In a post that the actor shared on X, he praised Yash for choosing to experiment with the film instead of taking the more familiar route after the success of his previous blockbuster.

Kichcha Sudeep praises Yash's 'gutsy' attempt

In his post, Sudeep stated that Yash had made an "out-of-the-box" attempt instead of going for a regular follow-up to his earlier commercial success. "Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash -- you've genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster," he wrote.

Sudeep also said that trying something different takes "guts" and praised Yash for moving away from the usual commercial style. "It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this. #Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional," Sudeep wrote.

Take a look at the post Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash — you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most… — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 28, 2026

The action-thriller hit theatres on Wednesday and has since received mixed reactions from critics and cinephiles. While some viewers have praised the film, others have not been quite impressed with its story and style.

About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film features Yash in dual roles and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. It was released in theatres on August 26 for Onam. (ANI)