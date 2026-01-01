The sea at Tiruchendur beach in Tamil Nadu receded by 100 feet on the Avani full moon, exposing algae-covered rocks. The natural phenomenon attracted devotees and tourists who gathered to witness the scenic view near the Murugan temple.

On the occasion of the Avani month full moon, the sea receded by nearly 100 feet at Tiruchendur beach, exposing algae-covered rocks and stretches of the submerged marine area. The unusual phenomenon attracted devotees and tourists, who gathered to witness the scenic view of the rocks illuminated by the full moon.

Thousands of devotees visit the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple - the second abode among the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of the Tamil deity Lord Murugan - every day to offer prayers. Devotees coming from various parts of Tamil Nadu, as well as from other states and abroad, traditionally take a holy dip in the Tiruchendur sea first, followed by a ritual bath in the sacred Nazhi Kinaru (stepwell), before worshipping the deity.

A Regular Natural Occurrence

On the occasion of the Avani full moon today, the sea at Tiruchendur beach was seen receding up to approximately 100 feet. Changes in sea levels - either receding or occasionally turning rough - on key days such as full moon and new moon days are a natural occurrence along the Tiruchendur coastline.

An Unexpected Tourist Attraction

While large numbers of devotees had been taking holy dips in the sea with their families since morning, the sea waters receded along the stretch extending from the area opposite Nazhi Kinaru to the Santhosha Mandapam. As a result, green algae-covered rocks that were previously submerged in the ocean came into view.

Tourists enthusiastically observed marine items such as small conches and shells nestled between the rocks. Additionally, small fish and tiny crabs were spotted in the seawater trapped between the rock crevices, delighting children who eagerly watched and caught them.

With the sea receding into the night, the algae-covered rocks and the water pooled between them created a picturesque sight under the full moonlight. Gathering to enjoy this spectacle, devotees and tourists sat on the exposed rocks, took photographs, and appreciated the beauty of nature.

With holy dips by devotees on one side and the beauty of the exposed rocks under the full moonlight on the other, Tiruchendur beach captivated the pilgrims and tourists alike.