Mohammad Shariful Islam Sheikh, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan assault case, has sought to plead guilty. He has filed an application in court expressing remorse and seeking a reduced sentence for the January 2025 attack on the actor at his home.

Accused Seeks to Plead Guilty

In a major development in the Saif Ali Khan assault case, accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Sheikh has approached a court seeking to plead guilty.

Shariful, who is in judicial custody for allegedly trespassing into the actor's Bandra residence and attacking him, filed an application expressing remorse and seeking a reduced sentence.

Defence advocate Vipul Dushing said, "Mohammad Shariful Islam has filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty and seeking leniency from the court."

Charges and Incident Details

Earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge GP Deshmukh framed charges against Shariful Islam Sheikh, clearing the way for trial. He has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for robbery with a deadly weapon, causing grievous hurt and house trespass, along with relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

The case relates to January 16, 2025, when an intruder allegedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan multiple times inside his 12th-floor apartment in Bandra. The 54-year-old actor underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days.