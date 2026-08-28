Nine teams are set to participate in Thrissur's traditional Pulikali celebration for Onam on Saturday. The 'tigers' will parade around Swaraj Round, with women and children also joining the vibrant spectacle in this two-century-old tradition.

The streets of Thrissur are set to come alive with the vibrant spectacle of Pulikali as nine teams prepare to take part in the traditional Onam celebration on Saturday. The teams will begin their processions from their respective localities at around 4 pm and are expected to reach Swaraj Round by 5 pm. After breaking coconuts before the Naduvilal Ganapathy idol, the teams will go around Swaraj Round, entertaining thousands with the distinctive dance of the 'tigers'.

Each team will have between 35 and 51 performers. Along with traditional tiger characters such as the striped tiger, black tiger and leopard, women and children dressed as tigers will also be part of the celebrations. Illuminated tableaux will add to the visual spectacle.

The nine participating teams are Viyyur Yuvajana Sangham, Kuttankulangara Desam, Patturaikkal Desam, Seetharam Mill Desam, Chakkamukku Desam, Kanattukara Desam, Olarikkara, Shankaramkulangara Desam and Ayyanthole Desam.

Pulikali costume preparations began at the respective 'mada' centres on Thursday evening. The traditional 'Pulivaal Ezhunnallippu' will also be held on the eve of the main event.

Financial Support and Prizes

The Thrissur Corporation will provide financial assistance of Rs 3.5 lakh to each Pulikali team, with Rs 1.75 lakh already given as an advance. Each team will also receive 120 litres of kerosene.

The first prize for Pulikali is Rs 70,000, the second prize Rs 60,000 and the third prize Rs 50,000, along with trophies. Prizes will also be awarded for mythological and contemporary tableaux, Pulikkottu, tiger costume, tiger vehicle, discipline, tiger painting and overall Pulikali presentation.

The participants, while speaking to ANI, shared how their teams have been coming for the festival for several years. "Our team has been coming here for the past 5-6 years. We are getting ready for the first race," one of them said.

A Centuries-Old Tradition

Pulikali, believed to have originated around two centuries ago as a street dance, later became an integral part of Thrissur's Onam celebrations. The festival has evolved over the years, with certain rules introduced regarding its presentation and dance movements. Often described as Thrissur's 'second Pooram' without elephants or processions, Pulikali is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators to the Swaraj Round. (ANI)