Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a heartfelt message for his sister. Other cricketers including Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Virender Sehwag also shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared a heartfelt message for his "tai" (elder sister) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In an Instagram post, Tendulkar shared pictures from their homely festivities, where the former cricketer's elder sister could be seen tying a rakhi on his hand along with other rituals. "Happy Rakhi, Tai. We've shared so many years, so many memories and, I'm sure, plenty of stories you'll never let me forget. Lucky to have you always," Sachin Tendulkar wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Cricketers Join in Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Many other cricketers also took part in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh among others.

Kohli's sister, Bhawna, posted a picture where she is tying a rakhi to the Indian batting stalwart. The story also features a brief snapshot of her with Virat's elder brother, Vikas. Bhawna wrote a wholesome caption for her brothers, saying, "No matter where life takes us, my prayers will always find you."

Sehwag, in an Instagram post, wished his followers on Raksha Bandhan and shared a picture of his sisters tying a rakhi on his wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

Sharing the picture, Sehwag wrote, "Kalaai pe dhaaga, dil mein vaada. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sisters who tie love around the wrists and strength around the heart."

Suresh Raina, on the other hand, shared a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan message, describing his sister as an integral part of his life and calling their bond more meaningful than the rakhi itself.

"You are a part of the joys of home, You are a story woven into every prayer of mine. The rakhi is just a thread, sister, You are the most beautiful bond of my life," Raina wrote in an X post, sharing a picture of himself with his sister.

घर की खुशियों का एक हिस्सा है तू, मेरी हर दुआ में शामिल एक किस्सा है तू। राखी तो बस एक धागा है बहन, मेरी ज़िंदगी का सबसे खूबसूरत रिश्ता है तू। ❤️🧿#happyrakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/qiw9inMOLN — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 28, 2026

About The Festival

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrist. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

(ANI)