On Raksha Bandhan, Preity Zinta shared pictures with her brothers, calling them 'partners in crime'. Genelia Deshmukh posted a video with her brother Nigel D'Souza, joking about their 'Annual Fight' over who pampers whom.

Preity Zinta's Rakhi Celebration

Marking Raksha Bandhan, actor Preity Zinta shared adorable pictures with her brothers on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Preity can be seen receiving kisses on her cheek from her brothers. "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you who celebrate it today, and to both my partners in crime, happiness & all things in between. Love you to the moon & back Ting ! #Blessed #Family," she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Genelia Deshmukh's Heartfelt Wish

Apart from Preity, Genelia Deshmukh also posted a heartfelt Rakhi wish for her brother Nigel D'Souza. She shared a video of herself tying a rakhi to her brother, quipping about "The Annual Fight" over who gets to spoil whom. She wrote, "The elder sister has to always be the one gifting and pampering, it cannot be the other way around - It's not allowed. But this time Nigu Pigu took the help of the chota gang and I lost hands down. Happy Raksha Bandhan Nigu Pigu. I will always always have your back View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection.On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28. (ANI)