Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim, sharing pictures of their festive moment. The entire Pataudi family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, and their children, also gathered to celebrate the festival.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and family, sharing glimpses of the festive celebrations on social media as the Pataudi family came together to mark the festival of love and sibling bonding. Sara shared adorable pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Ibrahim on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their special bond. The pictures captured the siblings enjoying the festive occasion together and celebrating the day with warmth and happiness.

Celebrating the moment, she wrote in the caption, "Happiest Rakhi" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Pataudi Family Unites for Celebrations

Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, was marked by several Bollywood families on Friday, with celebrities sharing festive moments and wishes with their loved ones.

Adding to the family celebrations, actor Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture with her brother Saif Ali Khan, offering another glimpse into the family's Raksha Bandhan festivities.

The celebrations brought together members of the Pataudi family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya. The family came together to celebrate the festival, with the pictures reflecting the warmth and festive spirit of the occasion.

"To those who make us feel loved, safe and cared for - happy #rakshabandhan," wrote Soha in her caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Sara, who often shares candid glimpses of her personal life with her followers, has frequently shared pictures with Ibrahim on special occasions. Their Raksha Bandhan celebrations once again highlighted the close bond between the siblings.

Significance of the Festival

The festival of Raksha Bandhan holds special significance across India as sisters tie a rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being. Brothers, in turn, traditionally promise to protect and support their sisters. (ANI)