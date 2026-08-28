Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Friday, visiting his sister Alvira Khan's home. The actor proudly flaunted his wrist full of rakhis for the paparazzi, suggesting a celebration surrounded by his loved ones.

The bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Friday and proudly flaunted his wrist full of rakhis in front of the paps while acknowledging the love for his sisters.

Salman Khan was earlier spotted entering his sister Alvira Khan's home. The actor donned a casual maroon T-shirt and blue jeans for the evening.

While exiting the building after celebrating the occassion, the superstar of Bollywood posed in front of the paps while flexing his wrist full of rakhis.

In the visuals, multiple rakhis can be seen tied around Salman's wrist, suggesting that the actor celebrated the festival surrounded by loved ones. However, Salman did not reveal who tied each Rakhi, nor did he share a detailed note alongside the post yet.

Other Celebrities Mark the Occasion

Apart from Salman Khan, several actors celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Sara Ali Khan and others.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Project

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi' which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Chitrangada Singh. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)