Netflix, in collaboration with Rockstar Games, unveiled new in-game footage from 'Grand Theft Auto 6'. The extended look showcases protagonists Jason and Lucia in Vice City. The game will be released for PS5 and Xbox on November 19.

Netflix has finally unveiled the much-awaited new in-game footage from the upcoming 'Grand Theft Auto 6' on Thursday in a collaboration with Rockstar Games.

New In-Game Footage and Release Details

The unveiling comes at a time when Rockstar continues to face 'GTA 6' gameplay leaks. Notably, the 'Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look' content was captured entirely from in-game footage on PlayStation 5, which will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S on November 19.

The release also marks the longest look that fans have had at 'GTA 6' so far, following the two trailers that have been unveiled over the past three years.

Protagonists and Narrative

The special footage shows 'GTA 6' protagonists Jason and Lucia in both cinematic and gameplay scenes throughout the fictional Vice City, further teasing the overall narrative of the game.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," states the official description of 'GTA 6', as quoted by Variety.

Development and Pricing

As stated by Netflix, the extended look represents the "next evolution of storytelling and content." It is worth mentioning that the Rockstar Games-developed title has been in development for the past 13 years.

Earlier in June, Rockstar Games revealed that the pricing for 'GTA 6' would be USD 79.99 for the standard edition. It can be purchased as a digital or physical copy. Further, the 'ultimate' version will cost USD 99.99 and will also include an "exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects" of the game.