Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has made a really shocking comment about her wealth. She jokingly said she'll give everything to her pet dog, not her son or daughter. She also called her nephew, Krushna Abhishek, her son.

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known for being very outspoken and is always in the news for some reason or the other. Her relationship with Govinda is also a hot topic on social media. Now, she has revealed who she plans to give her property to, and it's quite a surprise.

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People were stunned by what Sunita said

Everyone was quite shocked to hear Sunita's latest statement. A few days ago, she was spotted with her favourite pet dog. In a video, she was seen walking with her dog and pampering it. During a fun chat with the media, she jokingly said that she would give all her property to her dog.

What did she say about Krushna?

When someone there asked her about Krushna Abhishek, she had a quick reply. "Krushna is my son, after all. He already has a lot of things. In fact, I should be the one getting things from him. He should give me my share," she joked. People on social media really loved her candid and witty style, and she got a lot of positive comments.

Sunita to give all her property to her dog

Sunita has announced that she will give all her property to her dog. She didn't mention her son or daughter at all. Her comment about making her dog the heir to her fortune has created a huge buzz everywhere.