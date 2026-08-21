Former AP CM YS Jagan Reddy mourned veteran actress Sowcar Janaki, 94, calling her death an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. He recalled her career of over 7 decades, 400+ films, and performances alongside legends like NTR and ANR.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran actress and Padma Shri awardee Sowcar Janaki, describing her demise as an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry.

YS Jagan said that in a remarkable career spanning more than seven decades, Sowcar (Sankaramanchi) Janaki acted in over 400 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, leaving an indelible impression on generations of cinema lovers.

He recalled that she acted as a leading lady alongside legendary actors like NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, M. G. Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan, and later won admiration for her natural performances in diverse roles as a mother, grandmother and elder matriarch.

YS Jagan said the Padma Shri, Nandi Awards and several other honours reflected her distinguished contribution to Indian cinema and her enduring artistic legacy. Praying for eternal peace to her soul, YS Jagan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sowcar Janaki's family members, admirers and the entire film fraternity.

Legendary Actress Passes Away at 94

Legendary actress Sowcar Janaki passed away on Friday, August 21, at the age of 94. The news of her demise was confirmed by Nasser, actor and president of the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam), via a public statement. She had been hospitalised due to age-related health complications and was undergoing treatment in the ICU at a Chennai hospital.

A Celebrated Career

Sowcar Janaki had a career spanning nearly seven decades, working across various South Indian languages. Over the years, she shared the screen with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Sivaji Ganesan, N.T. Rama Rao, A. Nageswara Rao and Dr. Rajkumar.

In 2022, at the age of 90, the government conferred the Padma Shri on Janaki in recognition of her lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. She was also honoured with the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani Award and received the Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh government.

Janaki is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.