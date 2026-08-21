Sowcar Janaki had a massive 75-year-long career. She played everything from the main heroine and character artist to a brilliant comedian. She acted in hundreds of films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Films like ‘Puthiya Paravai’, ‘Neerkumizhi’, ‘Bama Vijayam’, ‘Edhirneechal’, ‘Iru Kodugal’, ‘Kaviyathalaivi’, and ‘Thillu Mullu’ show just how versatile she was. She completely broke the stereotype that she was only fit for sad roles.

Let's take a look at 7 of her characters that are still fresh in our minds.