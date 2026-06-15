Actor Silambarasan met with Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister, actor-turned-politician Vijay, describing it as a 'pleasure meeting'. This comes after Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party secured a historic win in the state elections.

Actor Silambarasan met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday. The actor shared the glimpses from his meeting with CM Vijay on his X handle.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He described his interaction as a "pleasure meeting" with CM. "It was a pleasure meeting Hon'ble Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ anna today. Wishing him strength, success and God's blessings as he serves the people of Tamil Nadu," wrote Silambarasan.

It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ anna today. Wishing him strength, success and God’s blessings as he serves the people of Tamil Nadu 🙏🏻🤍@CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/1UXcZoW4Zp — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) June 15, 2026

A New Political Era in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice."

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam achieved historic success in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections, as it emerged as the single largest party in the assembly, winning 108 seats.

On the Work Front

As for Silambarasan TR, the actor was last seen in the film 'Thug Life', which was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film marked the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 38 years. Haasan led an ensemble cast that included Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Regarding Vetrimaaran, the filmmaker's last directorial was 'Viduthalai Part 2', which starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It was released in 2024. Along with Sethupathi, the film also starred Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Bhavani Sre in prominent roles.

(ANI)