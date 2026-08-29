Days after her death, Shelley Fabares' family revealed the 'Coach' star died of pneumonia. She was known for 'The Donna Reed Show' and films with Elvis. The actress had a liver transplant in 2000 due to autoimmune hepatitis.

Cause of Death Revealed as Pneumonia

Just days after the death of Shelley Fabares, best known for her roles in The Donna Reed Show and Coach, her family has now revealed the cause of the actress's death. Fabares' family confirmed the cause of her death to PEOPLE and other outlets, saying that the actress died of pneumonia after a brief illness.

The actress had earlier been diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis and underwent a liver transplant in October 2000 after being on the waiting list for nearly two years. In a statement announcing her death, Fabares' family remembered her for the love and warmth she shared with those around her. The statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter, said, "To her family and friends, Shelley was a source of love, strength, laughter and comfort. She was a devoted wife, cherished stepmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, family member and loyal friend whose warmth, generosity, humor and grace made an enduring difference in the lives of everyone who knew her. She had a remarkable ability to make people feel welcomed, valued and cared for."

Remembering a Prolific Career

Fabares began her career at a young age and became widely known for playing Mary Stone on The Donna Reed Show, which aired on ABC from 1958 to 1966. She also appeared alongside Elvis Presley in three films: Girl Happy in 1965, Spinout in 1966 and Clambake in 1967.

In 1971, she starred opposite James Caan in the television film Brian's Song. Her work in music also brought her major success. During her time on The Donna Reed Show, Fabares recorded "Johnny Angel," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 1962.

Fabares later found another major television role in Coach, where she played the wife of Craig T. Nelson's college football coach. The ABC comedy ran for eight seasons from 1989 to 1997 and earned Fabares two Emmy nominations. Her other television credits included One Day at a Time, The Practice, Highcliffe Manor and Forever Fernwood.

Fabares is survived by her husband, actor Mike Farrell, known for his role in MASH. (ANI)