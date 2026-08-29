Lupita Nyong'o paid tribute to her late 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman on his death anniversary. She shared a photo and a message urging people to 'hold on to those you love.' Boseman died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong'o remembered her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on the sixth anniversary of his death. Boseman, who played the iconic role of T'Challa in the Marvel film, died at the age of 43 in 2020 after battling colon cancer. He had kept his illness private and continued working on several projects during his treatment.

Nyong'o, who played Nakia, T'Challa's love interest in Black Panther, shared a picture of herself with Boseman on Saturday. Along with the photo, she posted a message about holding on to loved ones and telling them how much they mean. "Hold on to those you love who love you back. Tell them you love them. Show them you love them. You'll miss them when they're gone."

Take a look: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo)

Boseman's Private Battle and Iconic Career

Boseman's death was announced through a post on his official Instagram account in August 2020. His team revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which later progressed to stage IV.

Despite his illness, Boseman continued to work and completed several films during his treatment. His performance as T'Challa made him a global star, while his roles as historical figures such as Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall and James Brown in Get On Up also earned him praise.

Boseman received a posthumous Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the 93rd Academy Awards. His final Marvel performance came as the voice of T'Challa in the animated series What If...?, which was released after his death. (ANI)